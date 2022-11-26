ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

10-12-34-35, Cash Ball: 5

(ten, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five; Cash Ball: five)

