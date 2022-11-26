Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:
10-12-34-35, Cash Ball: 5
(ten, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five; Cash Ball: five)
