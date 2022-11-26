ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

8-3-5-7, Fireball: 9

(eight, three, five, seven; Fireball: nine)

The Associated Press

