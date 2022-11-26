Read full article on original website
WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip
West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
West Virginia just outside the Top 25 in latest AP Poll
After a strong showing at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the past few days, the West Virginia men’s basketball team continues to move closer to a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Mountaineers, who received three votes last week, received nearly triple the votes this week...
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
Jaylen Anderson earns Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors
A pair of touchdown runs of more than 50 yards will catch people’s attention. That is what Jaylen Anderson did Saturday against Oklahoma State. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and helped lead WVU to its first victory over the Cowboys in eight seasons.
HS O-Lineman announces commitment to WVU
The future of West Virginia’s offensive line just got a little taller. Orlando, Florida native Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is listed as a 6-foot-7, 310 force. The senior announced his commitment to West Virginia University with a graphic on social media on Monday. Saint-Jean is a consensus three-star prospect according to...
Lee Kpogba ends first season with WVU with a bang
Lee Kpogba’s college football career has been far from a straightforward journey. He started with a Division I scholarship at Syracuse in the ACC. After two seasons with the Orange, he transferred to “Last Chance U,” playing one season at East Mississippi Community College. Following a standout season there, the physically imposing linebacker transferred back to the D-I level and joined the Mountaineers.
GBN Podcast: WVU ends regular season with a win over Oklahoma State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a way to end the regular season for the WVU football program. Playing without any bowl game or postseason aspirations, the Mountaineers traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma and took care of business on a rainy Saturday to end the regular season. West Virginia had not beaten...
The game slowed down, so Anderson sped up
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Jaylen Anderson looked comfortable in Stillwater on Saturday. The freshman running back led West Virginia to a win at rainy Boone Pickens Stadium, dashing for a pair of long touchdowns and tallying 155 rushing yards. He said after the game that he had finally gotten acquainted with the game’s speed.
WVU players react to Dante Stills’ last game as a Mountaineer
Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold. Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.
