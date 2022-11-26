Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hawkeye Football: Iowa Staff Eyes the Transfer Portal for Help
The Iowa Hawkeyes completed a roller coaster of a season on Saturday in much the way Iowa fans thought they would... if you had asked them about a month earlier. After starting the year with expectations for a solid year, things seemed to hit rock bottom in October when the Hawkeyes sat at 3-4 overall and in last place in the West. Fast forward a month and Iowa controlled its own destiny entering the season finale against Nebraska only to have things quickly come crashing down.
Three Keys and a Pick: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa
Iowa basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as the Hawkeyes will take on Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 coming into this contest and are fresh off a loss to TCU in The Emerald Coast Classic title game, while the Yellow Jackets are 4-2, with their most recent game coming against North Alabama, which resulted in a win.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Georgia Tech
The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. The two teams face off as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will be discontinued next year after fifteen seasons. The Hawkeyes enter Tuesday’s competition at 6-1 on the year. They...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where are outlets predicting the Hawkeyes land heading into championship week?
Iowa's 2022 regular season ended on Friday as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, to close out the year and fell just short of making it to the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year. The Hawkeyes closed out the regular season with a 7-5 record. Where do outlets...
Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic
Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Takeaways from Iowa’s 79-66 loss to TCU
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) got down early and could never recover as the TCU Horned Frogs looked every part of their preseason ranking in a 79-66 win over the Hawks. I’ll keep this quick with takeaways. Iowa wasn’t ready for bullyball. TCU has an identity and they played...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Heartlanders down Cincinnati Cyclones in overtime thriller
When Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Matt Murphy saw Cincinnati Cyclones forward Patrick Polino fumble the puck in overtime, he took his chance. Murphy poked the puck and gained possession on Iowa’s blue line, and he saw nothing but ice in front of him with 3:30 elapsed in the extra period. He skated toward Cyclones goaltender Beck Warm and gave the Heartlanders a 4-3 victory off a breakaway at Xtream Arena on Sunday afternoon.
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023
If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa Heartlanders hockey vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
A staff member closes the gate to the field during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Cincinnati Cyclones at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. The Heartlanders defeated the Cyclones, 4-3.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KWQC
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
ourquadcities.com
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
KCJJ
Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa
A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Theatres Celebrate the Holiday Season
The holiday season is here and the arts in Iowa City are ready to celebrate! DITV news director Ashley Weil has more on what programming to check out this festive season.
Comments / 3