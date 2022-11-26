Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Clippers boys grind past Cougars
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers finished the M&O/Packerland Thanksgiving Challenge with a tough physical game against the Coleman Cougars. The Clippers got out to a great start, going on a run to go up 8 early on. The Cougars fought back to within 4 late in the first half but the Clippers were able to answer with a run of their own to be up by 11 at halftime. Coming out of the half the Cougars had a nice push to get within 5 before the Clippers settled back in and were able to keep the differential at 7 for the majority of the remainder of the second half. Finishing the game by hitting their free throws, the Sturgeon Bay Clippers won against the Coleman Cougars 55-47. Sturgeon Bay will be back in action Thursday, December 1st for an away game against Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran.
doorcountydailynews.com
Flames burn Phoenix men
The Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team could not extinguish their former Horizon League foes as the UIC Flames won the game 78-64. The Flames never looked back after opening the game with a 12-4 advantage. They would carry that advantage to halftime when they took a 36-29 advantage into the break. The second half lacked any rhythm as the two teams combined for 31 fouls. The seven-point lead would be as close as the Phoenix would get as the Flames would double their advantage by the end of the game.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week
The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
doorcountydailynews.com
Wisconsin Gun Deer harvest surpasses 200,000
Deer hunters in the area and throughout the state had a relatively successful gun hunt this year. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Natural Resources reported that 203,295 deer were bagged during Wisconsin's nine-day season. The kill represented a 14.4 percent increase, with 98,397 bucks taken and 104,898 antlerless deer harvested. That is a 14 percent increase over 2021.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Green Bay woman located safe after being reported missing since November 20
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update regarding the missing person report of Crystal Kraning. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Kraning was found safe. No other information was provided. Original Story: MISSING: Green Bay woman last seen November 20, police ask for public’s help...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom
(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
NBC26
Long-term lane closure to start Monday in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds everyone that Southbound US 41 will begin its long-term lane closure on Monday in Oconto County. Southbound US 41 at the Little Suamico River bridge will be reduced to one lane of travel beginning Monday, Nov. 28 for bridge deck replacement.
Yielding to a solution: Residents demand road sign change along Highway 172
An Allouez resident is petitioning for yield signs along Highway 172 to be changed to stop signs, a debate that has spanned decades among local residents.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Look for Help in Identifying Individual Involved in Retail Theft
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was involved in a recent retail theft. Details of the theft were not released, but the individual was captured on surveillance footage wearing a maroon and blue jacket, ripped blue jeans, and white shoes.
doorcountydailynews.com
Ephraim, Baileys Harbor next on Santa's Door County tour
After spending time in Egg Harbor and Sister Bay last weekend, you will find Santa Claus in Ephraim and Baileys Harbor this Saturday. His arrival by fire truck at 3 p.m. kicks off an afternoon of festivities at Ephraim’s Christmas in the Village event. You will be able to see Santa inside Village Hall, where you can make a holiday craft or venture outside to find his reindeer and elves in Olson Park. The village will light its Christmas tree at 5 p.m. at Harborside Park before Santa lights a bonfire, a callback to those familiar with Ephraim's Fyr Bal celebration. Ephraim Marketing Coordinator Kelsey Stone says Christmas in the Village is a great way to cap off what has been a strong year for visitors.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Faces 12 Bail Jumping Charges Following Early Morning Arrest
A Manitowoc man is facing a dozen bail-jumping charges after he was arrested early this morning. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were sent to follow up on a call at a home in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street, where they saw a man exit a vehicle. They...
Two Rivers, Manitowoc store owners highlight shopping local during Black Friday
Black Friday weekend shoppers are out and about in downtown Two Rivers. Theresa Kronforst, who owns Schroeder's Department Store, says it's been busier compared to previous years.
Fox11online.com
Man claims he 'blacked out,' killed girlfriend's kitten that was keeping him awake
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Quinten Castro faces a felony charge of mistreatment of animals for allegedly killing his girlfriend's kitten, Muffin, because it wasn't letting him sleep. He also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count for allegedly lying about the incident. Castro, 22, made an initial appearance Monday in Outagamie County...
wearegreenbay.com
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
seehafernews.com
Students Tip Helps Find Bomb Threat Suspects
Two arrests are made in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School in Manitowoc on Wednesday. Police tracked the call to a cell phone in Winnipeg, Canada–where a suspect was taken into custody. Student tips led investigators to a Manitowoc student believed to be involved as well.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 27, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, November 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.
