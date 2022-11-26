ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — With Thanksgiving behind us, families are spending the next few weeks shopping for Christmas trees. Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says there doesn't look to be a national shortage like last year, but there is something else you may want to keep in mind.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

Trinity Friends Church to host Christmas Wonderland

VAN WERT — Trinity Friends Church is hosting Christmas Wonderland this Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is open to the public. Activities for all ages are planned. Enjoy a walk through trees decorated by local community members, games for kids, Christmas carols with the TFC Worship Team, free hot sandwiches, decorate a sugar cookie or take advantage of the full hot chocolate bar. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. Shown are photos from last year’s Christmas Wonderland.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Meet Santa’s reindeer outside Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!. This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne tattoo shop puts twist on holiday donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered. Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home

LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Pokagon Toboggan Run opens, anticipates 100,000 riders

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run is officially open for the season. The ride runs Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through February 26. Nicky Ball with the park expects about 100,000 people to ride this year. She says it's one of only two refrigerated toboggan...
ANGOLA, IN
The Lima News

Allen County shelter: avoid pets as holiday gifts

LIMA — With gift-giving season quickly approaching, the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals & Humane Society of Allen County are warning against giving animals as presents. The shelter, a nonprofit that has both cats and dogs, has a no-adoption policy during the week of Christmas...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Windy and warmer Tuesday with evening thundershowers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — After a cold start Tuesday, afternoon highs reach into the mid to upper 50s with a gusty south-southeast wind. Expect sustained speeds between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Be sure all holiday decorations are secure.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more. Original story: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

NEW DETAILS: Fight among trio leads to shooting in southeast neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument between friends led up to a shooting Sunday night that critically injured one of them, according to newly released court documents. The suspect, 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr., is accused of shooting a man while they were walking with a third friend around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect charged in southeast neighborhood shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a Sunday night shooting that critically injured one man. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz and Senate avenues. According to a release, a man with a gunshot wound was found laying in the street on South Park Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Allen County teen

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled Sunday morning. We have removed references to the teen’s name from this report. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
FORT WAYNE, IN

