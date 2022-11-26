Read full article on original website
Albany South End Grocery a month away from opening
Preparations at Albany's first not-for-profit-run grocery store are near completion. The old McDonald's on South Pearl Street, in the heart of what's considered a "food desert" in the Capital City, has transformed into a market that will sell fresh produce, sandwiches, and more.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced.
Capital Region Jeep club announces first-ever toy run
A local Jeep club will be delivering new and unwrapped toys to children's healthcare facilities.
Holiday giving program back in South Glens Falls
The time is here again. For the Moreau Community Center, the holiday season is a critical time in community service - and holiday caring.
Comment sought on Queensbury culvert replacement
Residents of Glens Falls and Queensbury may be familiar with the aging culvert running under Corinth Road, also known as County Route 28. Warren County is looking to give an upgrade to the route that carries Clendon Brook under the road, and is seeking community input.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
PHOTOS: Holiday train stops in Fort Edward
Fort Edward's train station is a small stop that runs intercity trains - most of the time. This week kicked off with a very different type of visitor on the rails.
Memory Care Center to open in Queensbury
A new Memory Care Center will open, as part of a $27.6M campus-wide expansion and construction project at The Glen at Hiland Meadows.
Clifton Park water main break dries taps on Moe Road
Clifton Park Water Authority crews were working to repair a water main break on Moe Road Monday afternoon.
Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident
A 52-year-old male succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained from a construction accident in Saratoga Springs.
12 Gloversville projects announced in $10M initiative
12 transformative projects will take place in the City of Gloversville, as part of the $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
Family Saturday at Tang Museum
The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is inviting families to explore out space with Family Saturday: Celestial Collages on Saturday, December 3. Families can participate in hands-on art making during the event led by the museum staff.
Job fair to focus on lower Adirondack employers
Warren County is getting serious about jobs. Last month, the county held its first in-person job fair since the COVID-19 pandemic in Glens Falls. Next month, they're doing it again - but setting their sights north.
Coxsackie Parade of Lights to be held Friday
The 2022 Coxsackie Parade of Lights will be held on Friday, with the lineup beginning at 6 p.m. and kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m.
Check out the map for the Granville Tractor Parade
Granville's annual Lighted Tractor Parade is back for its fifth annual holiday season. Every year, multiple dozens of tractors decorated with holiday lights parade through Granville's downtown, from Church Street to Main Street and on from now.
Schenectady PD find person who took picture of jacket
Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department are looking for the person who took a now-viral picture, showing a jacket thought to belong to missing teenager, Samantha Humphrey.
Saratoga Springs City Council to discuss restraining order
The Saratoga Springs City Council is taking action against the temporary restraining order put on them by Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen.
