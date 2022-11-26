ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston jingles all the way to top-5 status in new list of most festive U.S. cities

By Hannah J. Frías via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3Y9s_0jO02PuB00 As Houstonians decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country.

In fact, one recent study names Houston the No. 4 most festive city in the U.S., with three other Texas cities landing in the top 10 - and one taking the top overall spot.

Thumbtack, an app helping millions of homeowners care for their homes, compiled data from millions of home projects across all 50 states to reveal their list of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnCCo_0jO02PuB00

photo courtesy of Lightscape

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Houston Gets Its Own Ultra Chic and Cute French Market — Your First Look Inside Montrose Collective’s Marcel Market

Amelie Monvoisin chic vision comes alive in Marcel Market in Houston's Montrose Collective. Montrose Collective continues its push to bring culturally creative shopping to Houston with the opening of the new Marcel Market. This utterly charming spot from France by way of Dallas manages to blend a clothing and apparel boutique, parfumerie and grocery store with all the elevated simplicity one would expect from a French market.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline

High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Luxurious Foyer as You Enter This New Tomball, Texas Mansion

This home looks like something out of a movie, my jaw dropped as I started scrolling through the photos. The entrance to the home is incredible, all of your friends and family coming to visit would be in awe as soon as they walk inside of this home. This Tomball, Texas home is so nice if I lived here I would try so hard not to mess anything up, this place looks picture perfect.
TOMBALL, TX
ABC13 Houston

Run For A Reason at the Chevron Houston Marathon

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. On november 28 we highlighted the Chevron Houston Marathon. The Chevron Houston Marathon is back, celebrating 51 years as part of our city's culture! The Race is January 15, 2023 and the weekend will be packed with fun, family-friendly activities and conclude with the running of the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. This year's activities include the Shake Out Run, a Health and Fitness Expo, the Party on the Plaza and the We Are Houston 5k. In 2022 we saw a new American Record set by our women's winner...don't miss a moment of the action this year!
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
161K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy