Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Flames burn Phoenix men
The Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team could not extinguish their former Horizon League foes as the UIC Flames won the game 78-64. The Flames never looked back after opening the game with a 12-4 advantage. They would carry that advantage to halftime when they took a 36-29 advantage into the break. The second half lacked any rhythm as the two teams combined for 31 fouls. The seven-point lead would be as close as the Phoenix would get as the Flames would double their advantage by the end of the game.
onfocus.news
Hortonville’s Kamy Peppler selected as 2022 Ms. Basketball by the WBCA
Hortonville’s Kamy Peppler has been named the 2022 Ms. Basketball award-winner by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, sponsored by JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. “I was really surprised when I heard the news, it’s a great honor especially being among such a talented class,” explained Peppler. Peppler...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wisconsin Gun Deer harvest surpasses 200,000
Deer hunters in the area and throughout the state had a relatively successful gun hunt this year. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Natural Resources reported that 203,295 deer were bagged during Wisconsin's nine-day season. The kill represented a 14.4 percent increase, with 98,397 bucks taken and 104,898 antlerless deer harvested. That is a 14 percent increase over 2021.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week
The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Oshkosh is a small town in Winnebago County, right on Lake Winnebago. Named after the Menominee Chief Oshkosh, the city of Oshkosh has a rich history and culture. Although you may initially think of Oshkosh for its eponymous overalls (OshKosh B’gosh was headquartered here for decades), the city is so much more than that. Below, find some of our favorite things to do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
WBAY Green Bay
Kiel holds memorial for former Grand Chute officer killed in the line of duty in Texas
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel community is keeping the memory of fallen officer, Steven Nothem, alive. Dozens attended a memorial service Saturday at Kiel High school, Nothem grew up in Kiel and graduated from the high school. He served two tours in Iraq as a Marine, then served four...
wearegreenbay.com
Have a Merry Artisan Christmas at a local market this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a very Merry Artisan Christmas at a weekend market coming up locally. Artisans Michelle, Kate, and Sara visited Local 5 Live with a sneak peek at the Artisan Christmas market this weekend at Badger State Brewing Company.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Green Bay woman located safe after being reported missing since November 20
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update regarding the missing person report of Crystal Kraning. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Kraning was found safe. No other information was provided. Original Story: MISSING: Green Bay woman last seen November 20, police ask for public’s help...
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
Fox11online.com
DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel
KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
wtaq.com
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Look for Help in Identifying Individual Involved in Retail Theft
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was involved in a recent retail theft. Details of the theft were not released, but the individual was captured on surveillance footage wearing a maroon and blue jacket, ripped blue jeans, and white shoes.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Identify Sunday Hit and Run Victim
The Sheboygan Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday night following the Holiday Parade. 69-year-old Terry J. Rozanski was crossing the street at the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. Rozanski was taken to Theda Care Hospital in...
NBC26
Long-term lane closure to start Monday in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds everyone that Southbound US 41 will begin its long-term lane closure on Monday in Oconto County. Southbound US 41 at the Little Suamico River bridge will be reduced to one lane of travel beginning Monday, Nov. 28 for bridge deck replacement.
doorcountydailynews.com
Ephraim, Baileys Harbor next on Santa's Door County tour
After spending time in Egg Harbor and Sister Bay last weekend, you will find Santa Claus in Ephraim and Baileys Harbor this Saturday. His arrival by fire truck at 3 p.m. kicks off an afternoon of festivities at Ephraim’s Christmas in the Village event. You will be able to see Santa inside Village Hall, where you can make a holiday craft or venture outside to find his reindeer and elves in Olson Park. The village will light its Christmas tree at 5 p.m. at Harborside Park before Santa lights a bonfire, a callback to those familiar with Ephraim's Fyr Bal celebration. Ephraim Marketing Coordinator Kelsey Stone says Christmas in the Village is a great way to cap off what has been a strong year for visitors.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Arrested Following Police Chase
A Fond du Lac man has been arrested following a police chase late last week. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1100 of East Johnson Street at around 9:00 p.m. Friday on a report of an SUV slamming into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle...
Comments / 0