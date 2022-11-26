Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (zero, five, two; FB: six) (four, four, one; FB: eight) (seven, three, seven, zero; FB: six) (nine, eight, five, four; FB: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000. Powerball. 29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2. (twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball:...
Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of the potential for strong tornadoes in parts of the South on Tuesday as a potent storm system moves into the region. Northern Mississippi will be at highest risk of the strongest storms, along with the northeastern corner of Louisiana, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.
From the Fields: Lynn Grooms
Harvest in southwestern Wisconsin was close to being completed the week of Nov. 21. The crop season ended with soybeans yields ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent better than 2021, averaging 70 bushels per acre. Corn yields were similar to 2021, ranging anywhere from 180 bushels to 230 bushels per acre, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
Jerrold Glynn Hinton
Jerrold "Jerry" Glynn Hinton, age 66, of the Sharon Community passed away November 22, 2022. Jerry was born in Jackson, MS on July 23, 1956 to Glynn and Daisy Hinton. Jerry was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. Family was everything to him. To know him was to love him. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. Jerry was an avid fisherman, hunter, and Master Mason.
