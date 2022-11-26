Jerrold "Jerry" Glynn Hinton, age 66, of the Sharon Community passed away November 22, 2022. Jerry was born in Jackson, MS on July 23, 1956 to Glynn and Daisy Hinton. Jerry was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. Family was everything to him. To know him was to love him. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. Jerry was an avid fisherman, hunter, and Master Mason.

