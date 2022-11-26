Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness
Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Gets two points Monday
Nyquist registered two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday. Nyquist has three goals and 10 points in 21 games this season. That scoring pace is a bit low by his standards, especially after he finished the 2021-22 campaign with 18 goals and 53 points in 82 contests. He should be able to contribute offensively with more regularity as the season progresses, though. It helps that he has a secure role in Columbus' top six. He entered Monday's game averaging 17:39 of ice time, including 1:20 on the power play.
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Angels' Chris Devenski: Inks deal with Angels
Devenski signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Devenski will receive another chance to get back on track after struggling to see consistent big-league action during his last three seasons. He's allowed 27 earned runs to go along with a 22:6 K:BB across 25.2 frames over his last three years in the big leagues, spending time in Houston, Arizona and Philadelphia. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Devenski is set to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training.
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
McMillian's 17 lead Grand Canyon over Benedictine at Mesa
PHOENIX (AP) Chance McMillian's 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Benedictine at Mesa 110-53 on Saturday night. McMillian was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Antelopes (5-2). Walter Ellis scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Kobe Knox was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.
Packers' AJ Dillon: Hits pay dirt on SNF
Dillon rushed eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-33 loss to Philadelphia. Dillon and Aaron Jones (15 touches for 99 yards and a score) literally carried the Packers offense in a heated primetime battle against the top contender in the NFC. It was the 24-year-old's first touchdown since Week 1, which seems low given his size (6-foot, 247 pounds) and bruising running style. Aaron Jones is still the lead back in Green Bay, but his backup has received double-digit touches in four of the last five contests while serving in a complementary role. Dillon will look to build off of his best game of the 2022 season in a soft matchup against the Bears on Sunday.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne likely will have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
