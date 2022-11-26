Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has 'special addition' with him when dropping his kids off at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer isn't letting the Palmetto Bowl trophy get too far away from him. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FOX Carolina
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was all smiles for Gamecock fans after South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson Saturday, winning the Palmetto Bowl 31-30 in Death Valley. “I’m just so happy for our boys and our fans. They have been waiting for this day,” Emily Beamer,...
wspa.com
Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome
3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving...
Boston injured in No. 1 Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina’s game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win. Kamila Cardoso added 11 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina. It was the […]
WIS-TV
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decisive back to back victories over ranked teams, the Gamecocks have returned to the top 25 in the AP poll. Sunday the team was ranked at No. 20 in the Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the team’s highest ranking since 2014. Clemson...
WATCH: South Carolina Celebrates Win With Fans
The garnet and black faithful were home to cheer on South Carolina after their historic win over Clemson.
South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Shares Touching Moment With His Dad After Clemson Upset
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has had two weeks of career-defining wins and last night was a major victory.... The post South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Shares Touching Moment With His Dad After Clemson Upset appeared first on Outsider.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina rumors: Possible replacements for Marcus Satterfield emerge as Gamecocks search for new OC
Marcus Satterfield has reportedly landed a new job as offensive coordinator at Nebraska under new coach Matt Rhule. And with Satterfield gone from South Carolina, the Gamecocks are looking for his replacement. The South Carolina offense had a tumultuous season, similar to the team overall, as fans called for Satterfield’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina fans mob Gamecocks amid epic celebration reunion following Clemson victory
Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the rest of the Gamecocks were met with a crowd of fans ready to celebrate once the South Carolina team returned from the Clemson win. In what has been the biggest 2-game stretch in college football this season, South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, which ended the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
FOX Carolina
Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning sources reported USC’s offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield may be leaving for Nebraska. ESPN reported Satterfield had accepted a job as the Cornhusker’s Offensive Coordinator. Satterfield has previously worked with Matt Rhule the current head coach at Nebraska. Satterfield was named the Gamecocks’...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
Report: Marcus Satterfield A Candidate For Nebraska OC Job
According to a report from Huskersonline.com, South Carolina offensive coordinator is on the radar for Nebraska's assistant coaching search.
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
coladaily.com
23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident
One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
iheart.com
Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise
(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
wach.com
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole
Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has announced the name of the victim who died in a single-vehicle incident. The collision occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. According to the highway patrol, the victim was...
Comments / 0