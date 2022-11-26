ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FOX Carolina

Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was all smiles for Gamecock fans after South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson Saturday, winning the Palmetto Bowl 31-30 in Death Valley. “I’m just so happy for our boys and our fans. They have been waiting for this day,” Emily Beamer,...
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome

CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boston injured in No. 1 Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina’s game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win. Kamila Cardoso added 11 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina. It was the […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decisive back to back victories over ranked teams, the Gamecocks have returned to the top 25 in the AP poll. Sunday the team was ranked at No. 20 in the Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the team’s highest ranking since 2014. Clemson...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina fans mob Gamecocks amid epic celebration reunion following Clemson victory

Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the rest of the Gamecocks were met with a crowd of fans ready to celebrate once the South Carolina team returned from the Clemson win. In what has been the biggest 2-game stretch in college football this season, South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, which ended the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning sources reported USC’s offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield may be leaving for Nebraska. ESPN reported Satterfield had accepted a job as the Cornhusker’s Offensive Coordinator. Satterfield has previously worked with Matt Rhule the current head coach at Nebraska. Satterfield was named the Gamecocks’...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident

One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise

(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)

“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
COLUMBIA, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole

Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
COLUMBIA, SC

