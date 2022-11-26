Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Where to take photos with Santa in northern New York and Vermont
The holiday season is almost here, and that means children across our region are getting ready to write their lists to Santa Claus before Christmas Eve. If you and your family would like to get a photo with Santa Claus this year, there are several places you can go to meet with Chris Kringle before the big day arrives.
WCAX
Canadian-Pacific train spreading holiday cheer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in the North Country punched their tickets to the North Pole by welcoming the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train Monday. Hundreds of people from all over New York and Vermont were in Plattsburgh to get a glimpse of it. For many of them, it’s a tradition.
fcnews.org
Swanton plans Christmas fun
A plethora of holiday fun is on tap for Swanton this Saturday. The fun will begin with Christmas in Swanton on Saturday morning. The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. Swanton residents Doug (posthumously) and Sylvia Lee will be honored as the Grand Marshals. This year’s parade is themed “Home...
WCAX
Wreaths, garlands stolen from Vermont church’s fundraising effort
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Grinch has stymied the annual holiday fundraising efforts of a Vermont church. Burlington’s Cathedral Church of St. Paul has been selling wreaths to raise money for charity for 52 years. They usually sell about 400 wreaths. But over the weekend, some wreaths and two...
WCAX
Discover the ‘Smatterings Market’ on Sundays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sundays, “Smatterings Market” will be open at the Burlington Beer Company. They’re doing this in partnership with the Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. The flea market is filled...
WCAX
Holiday train to make stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday train will be making stops across Northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30-minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
mynbc5.com
City of Plattsburgh honors late Firefighter Scott LaFlesh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The entire Plattsburgh City Fire Department honored retired city firefighter, Scott LaFlesh, who died last week from complications linked to aid he provided to New York City after 9/11. At the funeral service and celebration of life Monday morning, the city’s fire department paid tribute to...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
mynbc5.com
I-89 and Burlington International Airport bustling with travelers after Thanksgiving
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — It was a very busy morning in the skies and on the interstate Sunday, as people made their way to and from home after the Thanksgiving weekend. The Northbound Rest Stop in Williston already saw around 200 commuters by just 11:30 a.m. Over at the...
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
mychamplainvalley.com
Retired Plattsburgh firefighter honored for service
The City of Plattsburgh said goodbye to one of its own, a retired firefighter, whose life was cut short due to cancer. The illness is believed to be linked to his work at Ground Zero immediately following 9/11. Scott LaFlesh served over twenty years in the Plattsburgh Fire Department, and in the days after the September 11th terrorist attacks, LaFlesh helped with the recovery efforts.
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
mychamplainvalley.com
Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing
For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
mynbc5.com
Police warn of trailhead vehicle break-ins in Essex County, New York
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Police are issuing a warning to drivers in Essex County, New York, after a spate of recent vehicle break-ins. Officials said four separate car break-ins have been reported at trailheads along Route 9 in Keene, Moriah and Chesterfield. The Essex County Sheriff's Office is reminding...
Burlington emergency shelter pod community can’t open until early January
At different points in time, several obstacles have pushed back the opening of the Old North End emergency shelter pods.
itinyhouses.com
24′ Tiny House for Sale Is a Minimalistic Dwelling!
If you don’t mind making some tweaks here and there and furnishing your home, check out this 24′ Tiny House for sale. At $28K, it’s one of those steal deals you simply cannot ignore!. Read on to find out more about this rustic residence:. Tiny Home Size.
informnny.com
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug. The institute’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate counties, including Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington counties.
