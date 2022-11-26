ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Honolulu businesses urge consumers to remember Small Business Saturday

KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KITV4) - In between the holiday shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. Many of those businesses want to remind consumers to shop local. The Oahu organization "Keep it Kaimuki" represents 40 small businesses in the area like boutiques, coffee shops, pet food...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Many can be vulnerable on cyber-Monday

Many have gotten comfortable shopping online, especially since the pandemic. But, when it comes to big sales like cyber-Monday, experts say people can be vulnerable while looking for great deals.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

High surf closes Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you made reservations to enter Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 26 you will be getting refund in a couple of days for that. According to the City, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to high surf that day. However, the upper viewing areas had remained open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
notquitenigella.com

Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies

Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
KAILUA, HI
drifttravel.com

Say No To Snow This Holiday Season at ‘Alohilani Resort

Celebrate the holidays and Say No to Snow at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach this December with only-in-Hawaii events and festive offerings, including daily Scuba Claus sightings in the 280,000-gallon Oceanarium, indulgent seafood towers with flights of bubbly, special holiday menus and an over-the-top holiday speakeasy. Are you working on...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Mana-Su is a fermented liquid food to help with one’s healthy lifestyle

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana-Su is a by-product of Awamori, a distilled beverage from Okinawa. This powerful drinking vinegar helps to flush out toxins in your body to promote gut health. “In Okinawa they call it Moromisu, because it’s difficult to pronounce in America, I named it Mana-Su. Mana means...
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Can’t Miss: Honolulu City Lights

For many local families, it’s not the end of Thanksgiving or Mariah Carey songs at the mall that herald Christmas—it’s the arrival of Shaka Santa and Tūtū Mele at Honolulu Hale. There’s a lot going on this year with the Honolulu City Lights, so we put together everything you need to know, from where to go for yummy food to when to bring the keiki to meet Santa.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI

