KITV.com
Honolulu businesses urge consumers to remember Small Business Saturday
KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KITV4) - In between the holiday shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. Many of those businesses want to remind consumers to shop local. The Oahu organization "Keep it Kaimuki" represents 40 small businesses in the area like boutiques, coffee shops, pet food...
Many can be vulnerable on cyber-Monday
Many have gotten comfortable shopping online, especially since the pandemic. But, when it comes to big sales like cyber-Monday, experts say people can be vulnerable while looking for great deals.
KITV.com
Dillingham Boulevard businesses concerned about HART utility relocation project
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) relocation of utility lines along Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi was scheduled to get underway on Monday. But many area business owners said they have not been looking forward to it because they believe it will disrupt their businesses...
KHON2
High surf closes Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you made reservations to enter Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 26 you will be getting refund in a couple of days for that. According to the City, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to high surf that day. However, the upper viewing areas had remained open.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
notquitenigella.com
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
Hawaii Magazine
The 38th Honolulu City Lights Flips the Switch on the Holiday Season this Weekend
You know there’s something in the air when you see a jolly 21-foot Santa Claus flashing a sky-high shaka outside Honolulu Hale. Although there’s no sled riding or frosted windowpanes and the weather outside isn’t frightful, Hawaiʻi is still full of holiday cheer. After all, it’s the most magical time of the year.
KITV.com
Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
drifttravel.com
Say No To Snow This Holiday Season at ‘Alohilani Resort
Celebrate the holidays and Say No to Snow at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach this December with only-in-Hawaii events and festive offerings, including daily Scuba Claus sightings in the 280,000-gallon Oceanarium, indulgent seafood towers with flights of bubbly, special holiday menus and an over-the-top holiday speakeasy. Are you working on...
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
Denby Fawcett: Hostile Design Won't Stop Homelessness. It Just Makes Us All Uncomfortable
Hostile architecture, sometimes called defensive urban design or exclusionary design, is the name for uncomfortable elements built into public features such as park benches or added to building door fronts to prevent homeless sleepers from commandeering the spaces. This type of hostile design is increasingly showing up on Oahu at...
hawaiibusiness.com
The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary
Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Ash advisory canceled for Hawaii Island; flood watch posted for entire state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An ash advisory for the Big Island has been canceled, but officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as the Mauna Loa eruption continues. Officials urge those with respiratory sensitivities to take extra precautions to minimize exposure. Meanwhile, a statewide flood watch is on until 6 p.m....
KHON2
Mana-Su is a fermented liquid food to help with one’s healthy lifestyle
Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana-Su is a by-product of Awamori, a distilled beverage from Okinawa. This powerful drinking vinegar helps to flush out toxins in your body to promote gut health. “In Okinawa they call it Moromisu, because it’s difficult to pronounce in America, I named it Mana-Su. Mana means...
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
honolulumagazine.com
Can’t Miss: Honolulu City Lights
For many local families, it’s not the end of Thanksgiving or Mariah Carey songs at the mall that herald Christmas—it’s the arrival of Shaka Santa and Tūtū Mele at Honolulu Hale. There’s a lot going on this year with the Honolulu City Lights, so we put together everything you need to know, from where to go for yummy food to when to bring the keiki to meet Santa.
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
Honolulu Zoo closed due to water line break
The Honolulu Zoo is currently closed to the public due to a broken water line at the facility, Monday Nov. 28.
