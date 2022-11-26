ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

WGAU

Colorado standoff: 2 hostages rescued, suspect in custody in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Colorado have rescued two people and apprehended a suspect after a reported hostage situation and standoff in Boulder, authorities said. According to KDVR and KUSA, the incident began Monday night at a home near the intersection of Broadway and Iris Avenue. In a Facebook post, Boulder police said they received a tip from Lafayette police about “a possible hostage situation” in the area. Officers responded and rescued two people, according to the post.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Huge water bills in Arapahoe County

One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Westword

Denver Shootings Don't Take Thanksgiving Weekend Off

The Denver Police Department wasn't able to take it easy over the extended Thanksgiving weekend. Four shootings and a stabbing took place from November 25-27, all but one on a single day. Meanwhile, violent crime for the most recent two-week period for which statistics are available was most acute in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

DIA holiday flight cancellations

DIA avoided some of the cancellations seen elsewhere in the country. DJ Summers reports. DIA avoided some of the cancellations seen elsewhere in the country. DJ Summers reports. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through Tuesday morning.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Couple inches of snow expected in Denver

Snow is continuing to fall near Sloan's Lake where roads are snow packed and icy. Carly Moore reports. Snow is continuing to fall near Sloan's Lake where roads are snow packed and icy. Carly Moore reports. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Loveland Pass reopens in both directions after avalanche

Loveland Pass has been reopened in both directions after crews worked to clean up an avalanche. Carly Cassady reports. Loveland Pass reopens in both directions after avalanche. Loveland Pass has been reopened in both directions after crews worked to clean up an avalanche. Carly Cassady reports. Huge water bills in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver-area ride-share drivers protest apps during busy holiday travel season

Americans are traveling again, but AAA Colorado said some folks might expect a tricky trip back to work on Monday. Denver-area ride-share drivers protest apps during …. Americans are traveling again, but AAA Colorado said some folks might expect a tricky trip back to work on Monday. Denver weather: Morning...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Advocates push for donations to go directly to those affected

Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the tragedy at Club Q. Advocates push for donations to go directly to those …. Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Sunshine before snowy Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday

Denver will see mostly sunny skies on Monday while snow moves into the mountains later in the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Sunshine before snowy Pinpoint Weather …. Denver will see mostly sunny skies on Monday while snow moves into the mountains later in the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

