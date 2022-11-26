BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Colorado have rescued two people and apprehended a suspect after a reported hostage situation and standoff in Boulder, authorities said. According to KDVR and KUSA, the incident began Monday night at a home near the intersection of Broadway and Iris Avenue. In a Facebook post, Boulder police said they received a tip from Lafayette police about “a possible hostage situation” in the area. Officers responded and rescued two people, according to the post.

BOULDER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO