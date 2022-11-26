Read full article on original website
1 killed, 1 injured in Castle Rock shooting
The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Colorado standoff: 2 hostages rescued, suspect in custody in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Colorado have rescued two people and apprehended a suspect after a reported hostage situation and standoff in Boulder, authorities said. According to KDVR and KUSA, the incident began Monday night at a home near the intersection of Broadway and Iris Avenue. In a Facebook post, Boulder police said they received a tip from Lafayette police about “a possible hostage situation” in the area. Officers responded and rescued two people, according to the post.
Snow brings delays and closings around metro Denver
A score of schools and organizations in Denver and the surrounding area have announced delays due to snow and an icy commute Tuesday morning.
Residential fire on N. Xanadu in Aurora
The fire was contained to a single unit within the building.
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
Police: Handcuffed suspect shot officer while being removed from car at Denver jail
A suspect being removed from a police car at the downtown Denver jail Monday night shot an officer in the neck, the Denver Police Department said, before at least one other officer shot the suspect multiple times.
Huge water bills in Arapahoe County
One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
WATCH: Woman accused of pimping makes court appearance in Colorado Springs
Cell phone video shows stolen car drive on sidewalk, jump curb to avoid police. Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to a Starbucks near Dublin and Powers for a stolen vehicle. Updated: 3 hours ago. El Paso County surpasses possible homicide record. Updated: 3 hours ago. An investigation tied to Postmaster...
Fatal crash closes southeast Colorado Springs roadway
A southeast Colorado Springs intersection is expected to be closed for several hours following a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police. At about 8:35 a.m., police reported that East Las Vegas Street has closed from its 2700 block to Janitell Road due to a deadly crash.
Denver Shootings Don't Take Thanksgiving Weekend Off
The Denver Police Department wasn't able to take it easy over the extended Thanksgiving weekend. Four shootings and a stabbing took place from November 25-27, all but one on a single day. Meanwhile, violent crime for the most recent two-week period for which statistics are available was most acute in...
DIA holiday flight cancellations
DIA avoided some of the cancellations seen elsewhere in the country. DJ Summers reports. DIA avoided some of the cancellations seen elsewhere in the country. DJ Summers reports. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through Tuesday morning.
Couple inches of snow expected in Denver
Snow is continuing to fall near Sloan's Lake where roads are snow packed and icy. Carly Moore reports. Snow is continuing to fall near Sloan's Lake where roads are snow packed and icy. Carly Moore reports. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30...
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Loveland Pass reopens in both directions after avalanche
Loveland Pass has been reopened in both directions after crews worked to clean up an avalanche. Carly Cassady reports. Loveland Pass reopens in both directions after avalanche. Loveland Pass has been reopened in both directions after crews worked to clean up an avalanche. Carly Cassady reports. Huge water bills in...
Denver-area ride-share drivers protest apps during busy holiday travel season
Americans are traveling again, but AAA Colorado said some folks might expect a tricky trip back to work on Monday. Denver-area ride-share drivers protest apps during …. Americans are traveling again, but AAA Colorado said some folks might expect a tricky trip back to work on Monday. Denver weather: Morning...
Advocates push for donations to go directly to those affected
Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the tragedy at Club Q. Advocates push for donations to go directly to those …. Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the...
Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
Denver weather: Sunshine before snowy Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday
Denver will see mostly sunny skies on Monday while snow moves into the mountains later in the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Sunshine before snowy Pinpoint Weather …. Denver will see mostly sunny skies on Monday while snow moves into the mountains later in the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts.
Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
Homicide investigation underway after woman is found shot to death in Aurora
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Aurora early Monday morning, according to the city’s police department.
