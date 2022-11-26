Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
WTRF
Trio named All-Midwest Region by United Soccer Coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her third consecutive recognition on the...
WTRF
WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip
West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
WTRF
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
WTRF
Mitchell, West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 at PK Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erik Stevenson added 15 points and West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 Sunday night in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament’s fifth-place game. Stevenson made 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had...
WTRF
Jaylen Anderson earns Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors
A pair of touchdown runs of more than 50 yards will catch people’s attention. That is what Jaylen Anderson did Saturday against Oklahoma State. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and helped lead WVU to its first victory over the Cowboys in eight seasons.
WTRF
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West Virginia basketball team. The Mountaineers (5-1), who are scheduled to face Florida in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Sunday in Portland, Ore., have been ailing since the arrived in the Rose City.
WTRF
WVU players react to Dante Stills’ last game as a Mountaineer
Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold. Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.
WTRF
Lane closure on portion of Mount DeChantal Road Friday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of Mount DeChantal Road in Wheeling is experiencing lane closures right now for a bridge construction project. The project will be ongoing until 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Drivers in the area are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
WTRF
Sheriff has advice for protecting your deliveries from porch pirates
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cyber Monday is the day when more people than ever purchase items online. But there are two parts to the equation—the ordering and the delivery. The second part can be the problem. Porch pirates circle neighborhoods like sharks. The opportunity—when they see it—is...
WTRF
Missing Ohio woman last seen in October found dead in Pennsylvania
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (WJW) — A Cleveland woman reported missing by police earlier this month has been found dead in Pennsylvania. The family of 23-year-old Andrianna Kiri Taylor last heard from her on Oct. 8, according to a news release from the police department. Police reported her missing on Nov. 13.
WTRF
Preview of Miracle League’s Twelve Days of Christmas performance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you aren’t asking for a partridge in a pear tree or turtle doves this Christmas, the Miracle League of the Ohio Valley may just change your mind. They have been preparing every Sunday for the last two months for their Twelve Days of...
WTRF
Skating into Small Business Saturday: City of Wheeling brings ice skating to the Plaza on Market
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Small Business Saturday festivities continued from shopping to sliding into the evening at the Plaza on Market with the synthetic ice rink. Everyone was invited to skate free of charge from 3 to 8pm, with ice skates provided. This has been an annual treat...
WTRF
A business devastated by fire reopens and millions of Americans brave the holiday travel rush: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. Only days after a fire destroyed the Wilson Furniture Building, the Bridgeport business was back open and ready to serve its customers once again. Wilson Furniture reopens; Fire Marshal responds. Although the furniture building was a...
WTRF
Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum offers music and pictures with pets in December
WHEELING, W.Va. — Santa will be at the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum the first three Saturdays of December. The first week will be Toys and Tunes where local music students come in and play for everyone’s entertainment. The second week you can bring your cat in...
WTRF
Wheeling Heritage Awards $375,000 to Historic Preservation Projects in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage is pleased to announce that it will award $375,000 to four historic preservation projects through the first round of its Wheeling Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program. This program was made possible when Wheeling Heritage was awarded a $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from...
