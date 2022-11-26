ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Trio named All-Midwest Region by United Soccer Coaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her third consecutive recognition on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip

West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52

Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mitchell, West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 at PK Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erik Stevenson added 15 points and West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 Sunday night in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament’s fifth-place game. Stevenson made 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WTRF

Jaylen Anderson earns Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors

A pair of touchdown runs of more than 50 yards will catch people’s attention. That is what Jaylen Anderson did Saturday against Oklahoma State. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and helped lead WVU to its first victory over the Cowboys in eight seasons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida

There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West Virginia basketball team. The Mountaineers (5-1), who are scheduled to face Florida in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Sunday in Portland, Ore., have been ailing since the arrived in the Rose City.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WTRF

WVU players react to Dante Stills’ last game as a Mountaineer

Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold. Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Lane closure on portion of Mount DeChantal Road Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of Mount DeChantal Road in Wheeling is experiencing lane closures right now for a bridge construction project. The project will be ongoing until 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Drivers in the area are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Sheriff has advice for protecting your deliveries from porch pirates

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cyber Monday is the day when more people than ever purchase items online. But there are two parts to the equation—the ordering and the delivery. The second part can be the problem. Porch pirates circle neighborhoods like sharks. The opportunity—when they see it—is...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Missing Ohio woman last seen in October found dead in Pennsylvania

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (WJW) — A Cleveland woman reported missing by police earlier this month has been found dead in Pennsylvania. The family of 23-year-old Andrianna Kiri Taylor last heard from her on Oct. 8, according to a news release from the police department. Police reported her missing on Nov. 13.
WILKINSBURG, PA
WTRF

Wheeling Heritage Awards $375,000 to Historic Preservation Projects in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage is pleased to announce that it will award $375,000 to four historic preservation projects through the first round of its Wheeling Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program. This program was made possible when Wheeling Heritage was awarded a $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy