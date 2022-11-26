ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powdersville, SC

Powdersville defense stands up as Patriots advance to first state football final

By Joshua Miller, Anderson Independent Mail
 3 days ago

Powdersville is on its way to its first football state final.

The Patriots defeated Clinton 27-14 on Friday night in the Class AAA Upper State championship game behind a stifling defensive performance.

Clinton entered averaging 48 points per game, but Powdersville only allowed one offensive touchdown. The Patriots kept a lid on Mr. Football finalist Bryson James, and Clinton couldn't find any other ways to unlock the Patriots' swarming defense.

Keeping a promise: How Powdersville star Thomas Williams is staying true to his championship promise

Boy's basketball: 15 Anderson, Pickens area high school boys basketball players to watch this season

Girl's basketball: 15 Anderson, Pickens area high school girls basketball players to watch this season

Linebacker Harrison Jefferies returned an interception for a touchdown to give Powdersville (13-1) a three-point in the third quarter, and that was the turning point. Clinton (13-1) didn't score the rest of the way.

"This game shows that times our offense don't show up, our defense will show up," running back and Virginia Tech commit Thomas Williams said. "There's been a couple of games where our defense didn't show up and our offense showed up.

"There's been a couple games where both sides showed up and that's what led to a blowout. But this game our defense did show up and our offense played on top of that."

As a unit, the defense played lights out in the second half, but one player continuously made his presence felt: junior defensive end Xavier Fowler.

Fowler ended his night with four sacks and seemed like a one-man band at times as he barged through Clinton's offensive line.

"Xavier played like a wild man," Powdersville coach Robert Mustar said. "Man, that kid right there, he is a ball of energy. And tonight he showed it on the field and he came up huge for his team."

"I was seeing it, like, what they were doing and all that," Fowler said of Clinton's offense. "They kept going around every time, they kept trying to swing it. I'm like, 'Nah, that's crazy.' So, I just kept hitting the hole, hitting the gap ... They couldn't stop me there."

As for Williams, who typically ends the night with absurd offensive stats, he had a significant impact on the defensive side that overshadowed what he did on offense. At defensive back, he made several solo tackles with some for a loss or no gain and was always around the ball.

"This was a defensive game for me today," Williams said.

Of course, Williams couldn't go without hitting the end zone. He did so twice, once rushing and once receiving.

Powdersville is on the way to the grandest stage, and Mustar has been at the helm since the very beginning. Powdersville High School opened in 2011 and started varsity athletics in 2012. In their first season, the team went 0-10. Now they can etch their names in the history book, and Mustar takes pride in what his players have built.

"This is a special group of kids," Mustar said. "The core of this group was playing youth ball together and I don't know if you get that everywhere these days. But here, you do. And we're not looking for any outsiders, any transfers.

"(If) they happen to come in, OK. But we're not going looking for them. We've got some homegrown talent and it's just a special group. And I'd like to capture this lightning in a bottle."

Powdersville will play Beaufort (13-1) next week in the AAA state championship game.

"They've got to be ready," Fowler said of Beaufort. "Because we're coming."

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Powdersville defense stands up as Patriots advance to first state football final

Comments / 1

 

