Rogersville, MO

KYTV

Ozarks firefighters share how to be festive without the fire hazard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas season is here. Decorations make the season bright, but many hazards come with the holiday. Firefighters want you to remember a few tips when decking the halls. First, keep candles away from anything that could burn. Half of home decoration fires start with candles....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Queen of Clean: DIY linen fragrance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance. 1. It’s lovely to slip into bed with a soft restful fragrance surrounding you. It’s a lovely surprise for guests in the guest room. 2. Linen sprays are expensive,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Tracking big weather swings this week

Tracking big weather swings this week
KYTV

Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season

Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

New technology comes to Stone County Emergency Services 911 center

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A first of its kind in Missouri life-saving technology is now in Stone County. Dispatchers at the Stone County Emergency Services center are able to communicate with you in a whole new way using the Prepared Live program. “By doing videos or pictures we’re able...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Small business Saturday hit the Ozarks

Small business Saturday hit the Ozarks
NIXA, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying out & staying cool today

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying out & staying cool today
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Customers support businesses in the Ozarks on Small Business Saturday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and in the Ozarks, it is strong. The owner of Village Pottery Café, Sonya Rippy, said her business has been in Republic for 15 years. In the summer of 2022, they switched from having daily food service to mainly pottery and painting. Rippy said inflation has impacted them, but they are going strong. Rippy said they have had to adapt like many small businesses.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: How to check a charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving Tuesday is when you’re asked to give back and donate to your favorite causes. Do your homework before you open your wallet. It just takes a few seconds to check a charity. Make sure it’s real and legit. Use websites like the Better Business...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Neighbors are excited for Nixa’s Truman Blvd. extension project to finish

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A significant road extension project in Nixa is closing a large part of Norton Road starting November 28. Some people will have to find alternate routes. According to Nixa officials, Norton Road will be closed on November 28. It will remain closed until Truman Blvd. The extension project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.
NIXA, MO

