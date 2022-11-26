ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

columbusunderground.com

Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
WHIZ

Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

The Killers stopping in Columbus as part of worldwide tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Somebody Told Me” that a certain alt-rock band is stopping in Columbus next year as part of its tour. The Killers, most famous for their 2004 hit “Mr. Brightside," is performing at the Schottenstein Center on March 21. The Columbus stop is part...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people trapped following crash in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash causes travel delays along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along Route 23 in Pickaway County has caused some travel delays this morning. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, as of 9:00 a.m., the left northbound lane is blocked at Logan Elm Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Giving back safely on Giving Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the big holiday shopping rush, Giving Tuesday is a day for giving back. Many local organizations are asking for your support during the holiday season. “Our shelter has been full for a while now” said Brittany Thomas with Columbus Humane, one of many organizations asking...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'Unruly passenger' causes flight bound for Columbus to make emergency landing in Arkansas

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A flight bound for John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an 'unruly' passenger. Southwest Airlines Flight 192 departed from Houston, Texas, heading for Columbus around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The plane was forced to land at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a passenger was assaulted on the plane.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries

A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

