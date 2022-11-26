Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces formal selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new Cyberspace mission
MANSFIELD—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of the site by...
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
WHIZ
Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
The Killers stopping in Columbus as part of worldwide tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Somebody Told Me” that a certain alt-rock band is stopping in Columbus next year as part of its tour. The Killers, most famous for their 2004 hit “Mr. Brightside," is performing at the Schottenstein Center on March 21. The Columbus stop is part...
Local Christmas tree farm hopes to spread holiday joy despite labor issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you think of Christmas, a few things come to mind. There are decorations and presents, and of course, Christmas trees!. At Taylor Christmas Tree Farm, the smell of fresh pine filled the air. For the last 20 years, Bruce Taylor has been making sure families...
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
cwcolumbus.com
Company selected to build Intel's new Ohio semiconductor manufacturing facilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel announced Monday that it has tapped engineering and project management firm Bechtel to build its $20 billion manufacturing facilities in Licking County, Ohio. Bechtel was signed by Intel to be the general contractor and will design and build Phase 1 of the 2.5 million...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people trapped following crash in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash causes travel delays along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along Route 23 in Pickaway County has caused some travel delays this morning. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, as of 9:00 a.m., the left northbound lane is blocked at Logan Elm Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus woman claims mail theft wiped out her bank account, warns others before holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off record high online sales from Black Friday, a Columbus woman wants to send out a warning after she said she fell victim to the United States Postal Service this summer. She warns crimes with the mail could target many of the 13 billion pieces of mail expected to be shipped this holiday season.
Giving back safely on Giving Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the big holiday shopping rush, Giving Tuesday is a day for giving back. Many local organizations are asking for your support during the holiday season. “Our shelter has been full for a while now” said Brittany Thomas with Columbus Humane, one of many organizations asking...
'Unruly passenger' causes flight bound for Columbus to make emergency landing in Arkansas
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A flight bound for John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an 'unruly' passenger. Southwest Airlines Flight 192 departed from Houston, Texas, heading for Columbus around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The plane was forced to land at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a passenger was assaulted on the plane.
columbusnavigator.com
Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries
A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
The 3 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Columbus, Ohio If You're LGBTQ+
Columbus, Ohio, is an up-and-coming city with an active LGBTQ+ community. Here are the best neighborhoods to live in Columbus if you're LGBTQ+.
Columbus' 2022 Turkey Trot begins; thousands expected to participate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of runners participated in the Chase Columbus Turkey Trot on Thursday. The race, put together by Ultrafit-USA, has been a recurring event since 1986 and helps get families and friends together before they sit down at the dinner table for Thanksgiving. This year, organizers say...
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
