Detroit News
Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal
East Lansing – Two days after booting a career-long 51-yard field goal, Michigan State kicker Jack Stone is entering the transfer portal. The freshman nailed the field goal at the end of the first half of Saturday’s 35-16 loss at Penn State, just the second field goal make of the season for Stone.
Detroit News
Michigan State guard Jaden Akins 'doubtful' for Notre Dame game
East Lansing — Michigan State guard Jaden Akins has been deemed "doubtful" by head coach Tom Izzo ahead of Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Akins underwent surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot in September and was able to rehab...
Detroit News
A look back at state football finals: Belleville, De La Salle, King repeat as champs
Detroit — The usual suspects took home state championship trophies from Ford Field over the weekend with Belleville, Warren De La Salle and Detroit King repeating as champs while legendary coach Herb Brogan came away with his 10th state championship with Jackson Lumen Christi. Oh, and Grand Rapids West...
Detroit News
Meet Michigan football's 'X-factor,' strength and conditioning director Ben Herbert
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh may have been overwhelmed by Ben Herbert’s handshake the first time they met, but five years later, he says there’s never been a better hire than Herbert, the football program’s strength and conditioning director. The “It-Factor,” the “X-Factor” —...
Detroit News
Big Ten issues Michigan State largest-ever $100K fine for Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
The Big Ten has come down hard on Michigan State, issuing the university the largest fine the conference has ever handed out in wake of the postgame altercation at Michigan on Oct. 29. In an announcement released on Monday afternoon, more than four weeks after the incident, the Big Ten...
Detroit News
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Penn State
Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 35-16 loss to Penn State in Week 13. Early in the season it would have been hard to envision, but by the second half of the season, the defense was playing its best and keeping the Spartans in games nearly every week. That was the case again at Penn State as the Nittany Lions had to punt four times and ran the ball for 160 yards, which was nearly 25 yards less than their season average and well off pace of the last two weeks when the Nittany Lions went for more than 224 rushing yards in each of the previous two games.
Detroit News
Spartans keeping in touch with suspended teammates
State College, Pa. – Michigan State has been without eight suspended players ever since the postgame altercation at Michigan on Oct. 29, and that didn’t change Saturday at Penn State. The case, itself, moved along earlier in the week as seven of the eight players were charged by...
Detroit News
Niyo: McCarthy keeps eyes fixed on future after leading Michigan over Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio – It wasn’t a mic drop. It was a hat drop. But for J.J. McCarthy, the intention was the same in the aftermath of Michigan’s monumental 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday. He took the ball cap from his head – the one that read “2022 Big Ten East Division Champions” – and threw it on the table in front of him, like a gambler finally showing his hand.
Detroit News
Paul W. Smith: The big weekend was here: The UM and Ohio State game
Being an unabashed University of Michigan fan, I’m proud that I was actually able to get in and graduate many years ago, proud that three of my four kids went or are currently going to UM, and proud of the brilliant football season they have played so far under Coach Jim Harbaugh.
Detroit News
Wojo: Wolverines unload on Buckeyes, look primed for plenty more
Columbus, Ohio — No more questions, no more doubt. They waited all season to unleash, and when they did, it was a withering display of flash and mash. The Wolverines dismantled their bitter rival in stunning fashion Saturday, and in the process, rocketed expectations higher than ever. By the...
Detroit News
Warming centers open in Detroit as emergency shelter use increases
Detroit — Warming shelters have opened in Michigan's largest city for those who need help with escaping winter weather conditions. Detroiters seeking warmth can go to three shelters, especially encouraged for people experiencing homelessness, officials with the Detroit Health Department and Housing and Revitalization Department said. All individuals are...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
Detroit News
NB I-75 reopened at Brush in Detroit after SUV crashed through overpass
Northbound Interstate 75 near Brush Street in Detroit is open again after an SUV crashed through an overpass and on to the freeway. Troopers were called to the location at about 2 a.m. after reports of a vehicle crashing through the overpass. The freeway was closed for more than eight hours while police investigated.
Detroit News
Flight from Detroit to Orlando returns due to issue with landing gear doors
Detroit — A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit Metro Airport to Orlando turned around about an hour into the trip Sunday morning due to issues with the doors for the landing gear, according to a passenger. Keila Ramirez was supposed to have landed in Orlando at about 10 a.m....
Detroit News
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside gentlemen's club in Detroit
Detroit — Two people were shot, one fatally, outside the Truth Gentlemen's Club in Detroit early Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of East 8 Mile Road for a double shooting, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
Detroit News
Heat back on at Wayne County Jail
Heat was restored Monday afternoon in a division of Wayne County Jail after a chilly morning for hundreds of inmates. The problem was only at the jail's Division II, 525 Clinton St. in Detroit, officials told The Detroit News. Spokesperson Ed Foxworth said the heat had been turned off on one of the warmer days in Michigan and turning it back on took about half a day.
Detroit News
Pontiac brothers file $125 million wrongful conviction lawsuit
Novi — Two Pontiac brothers who spent 25 years behind bars for a rape and murder they say they didn't commit have filed a $125 million federal wrongful conviction lawsuit, claiming a retired Oakland County Sheriff's investigator and polygraph examiner lied about a lie detector test to get them convicted.
Detroit News
GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction
Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on multiple shootings over Thanksgiving weekend
Detroit police are asking the public for information to help solve three weekend shootings, including one that left two teenagers leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party injured and two other fatal shootings. In one shooting, two 15-year-old partygoers and a 17-year-old exiting Xquisite Events in the 19100 block of Joy...
Detroit News
Police seek tips on Detroit man accused of kidnapping his daughter, 2
Detroit police are asking the public for help to find a man accused of kidnapping his toddler daughter Sunday at knifepoint. According to investigators, Najja Macon, 35, of Detroit allegedly broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was armed with a knife when allegedly ran to an upstairs bedroom and took his two-year-old daughter from her mother, 29, without permission.
