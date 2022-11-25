ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling secures 75-55 win over UTSA

Carte’Are Gordon scored 18 points as Grambling beat UTSA 75-55 on Friday night.

Gordon added nine rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Cameron Christon added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Shawndarius Cowart recorded eight points and was 3-of-5 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Japhet Medor led the Roadrunners (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. UTSA also got eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocks from Jacob Germany. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

