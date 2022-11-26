Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Massie outlasts Reading to even record at 2-2
READING — Clinton-Massie started the both halves strong and went on to defeat Reading 48-25 Monday in non-league girls basketball. The Falcons (2-2 on the year) outscored the Blue Devils 26-8 in the first and third periods, then 22-17 in the second and fourth frames. The game was the...
wnewsj.com
Falcon bowlers move to 3-0 with win over Lions
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division bowling at Royal Z Lanes. The final score was Massie 2,670, NR 2,324. “Today was a team victory,” coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Everyone did their part to help in the...
wnewsj.com
Defensive Hurricane wins first of season, 36-26
WILMINGTON — Turning to its defense, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team won its first game Monday, 36-26 over Washington Senior High School. The victory at Fred Summers Court puts WHS at 1-2 on the year. The Blue Lions are 0-2. Katie Murphy went scoreless in the opening...
wnewsj.com
Massie 8th grade boys defeated Wilmington 32-23
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade team 32-23 Monday night at Andy Copeland Gym. Cobe Euton led Massie with 16 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Corey Frisch and Ty Martin scored five each while Colson Morgan, Colton...
wnewsj.com
Astros hold off Warriors for 66-64 win
LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s Libby Evanshine and Goshen’s Peyton Shafer went toe-to-toe Monday night. The reigning players of the year in the SBAAC National (Evanshine) and American (Shafer) divisions both scored 25 points. But it was the other players on the court that helped East Clinton...
wnewsj.com
ROB 7th grade boys drop opener to Massie
The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 48-32 Monday in the season opener for the young Hurricane. The teams were tied at 17-17 at halftime. It was 35-30 Clinton-Massie going to the fourth quarter. The Falcons outscored the Hurricane 13-2 in the final period.
wnewsj.com
Williamsburg rallies past Blanchester 58-49
WILLIAMSBURG — Unable to hold a halftime lead, Blanchester lost to Williamsburg 58-49 Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at the WHS gym. Blanchester is 1-1 on the year, 0-1 in the National Division. Williamsburg moves to 2-0 in the league and 2-1 overall. Blanchester trailed early, 13-4,...
wnewsj.com
Lions claw Falcons at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team was defeated by New Richmond 1,580 to 1,256 Monday at Royal Z Lanes. Lacie Sandlin had a 225 game and finished with a 388 series for Clinton-Massie. SUMMARY. Nov 28, 2022. @Royal Z Lanes. New Richmond 1580 Clinton-Massie 1256. CM: Ava Dondero...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester JV girls drops one to Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Williamsburg 35-32 Monday night. Blanchester led 16-13 at halftime but was outscored 15-9 in the third period. Coach Bob Reveal said his team played well defensively. Shelby Panetta had nine points while Gracie Roy scored eight. Desiree...
wnewsj.com
EC boys, Blan girls win matches at Royal Z
WILMINGTON — Blanchester and East Clinton split bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. In the girls match, Blanchester was a 1732 to 1287 winner over East Clinton, who had just four bowlers. Katelyn Toles was tops for the Wildcats with a 269 two-game series. “The girls team has...
wnewsj.com
WC women win Deacon Classic consolation game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team forced 30 turnovers and defeated Maryville University (Tenn.) 54-39 in the consolation game of the Pat Deacon Classic at Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center on Sunday. The 39 points surrendered marks the second time (Mount Union, 2016-17)...
wnewsj.com
Rockets rally behind Feldhaus for win over EC reserves
FAYETTEVILLE — East Clinton’s junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Fayetteville Saturday night, 54-39. The Astros led after one 14-11 but were outscored 43-25 the rest of the way. Max Gulley led East Clinton with 14 points. Xander Lake had eight. Also for the Astros, Aiden...
wnewsj.com
Clarksville Masonic team advances to Ohio SAY state tourney
The Clarksville Masonic SAY soccer team completed an impressive season this fall. Coach by Adam Kasten and Mike Hart, the youth team won its league championship in the boys wings division with a 7-1 record. The team earned a bye in the Miami Valley South tournament, held in Harveysburg. The...
wnewsj.com
Reiley to play volleyball at Wilmington College
Wilmington High School senior Lexus Reiley is planning to continue her education and volleyball career at Wilmington College. In the photo, from left to right, Tristan Reiley, Chris Reiley, Lexus Reiley and Staci Reiley.
wnewsj.com
Reiley makes all-tourney team, WHS girls 5th at Elks Inv.
DAYTON — Lexus Reiley made the all0tournament team Saturday at the Centerville Elks Invitational at Poelking South Lanes. Reiley had a 533 series and finished eighth overall. Wilmington was fifth in the team standings with a pinfall count of 3,248. On the boys side, Isaac Pletcher led the way...
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach
DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Former Ohio State Coach Named Luke Fickell's Interim Replacement
The Cincinnati Bearcats are once again going back to the Ohio State well after losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin over the weekend. Per The Athletic's Justin Williams, Kerry Coombs, a former Buckeyes defensive coordinator, will take over as the interim in Cincy. "Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
