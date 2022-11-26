Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnewsj.com
Astros hold off Warriors for 66-64 win
LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s Libby Evanshine and Goshen’s Peyton Shafer went toe-to-toe Monday night. The reigning players of the year in the SBAAC National (Evanshine) and American (Shafer) divisions both scored 25 points. But it was the other players on the court that helped East Clinton...
wnewsj.com
EC 8th grade girls defeated by New Richmond
The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by New Richmond 34-26 Monday in the season opener. East Clinton had three players with four fouls each going in to the fourth quarter and they played well defensively but came up short. Kenzi Terrell had 11 points to lead...
wnewsj.com
ROB 7th grade boys drop opener to Massie
The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 48-32 Monday in the season opener for the young Hurricane. The teams were tied at 17-17 at halftime. It was 35-30 Clinton-Massie going to the fourth quarter. The Falcons outscored the Hurricane 13-2 in the final period.
wnewsj.com
Massie 8th grade boys defeated Wilmington 32-23
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade team 32-23 Monday night at Andy Copeland Gym. Cobe Euton led Massie with 16 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Corey Frisch and Ty Martin scored five each while Colson Morgan, Colton...
wnewsj.com
Lions claw Falcons at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team was defeated by New Richmond 1,580 to 1,256 Monday at Royal Z Lanes. Lacie Sandlin had a 225 game and finished with a 388 series for Clinton-Massie. SUMMARY. Nov 28, 2022. @Royal Z Lanes. New Richmond 1580 Clinton-Massie 1256. CM: Ava Dondero...
wnewsj.com
Astro 7th grade comes up short in opener
The East Clinton seventh grade girls basketball team opened its season Monday with a 20-14 loss to New Richmond. Ezzy Robinson had 12 of the 14 points for the Astros. Taylor Garringer and Hannah Lovely both gave great effort and stepped up on the defensive end, the EC coaches said.
wnewsj.com
Massie outlasts Reading to even record at 2-2
READING — Clinton-Massie started the both halves strong and went on to defeat Reading 48-25 Monday in non-league girls basketball. The Falcons (2-2 on the year) outscored the Blue Devils 26-8 in the first and third periods, then 22-17 in the second and fourth frames. The game was the...
wnewsj.com
Williamsburg rallies past Blanchester 58-49
WILLIAMSBURG — Unable to hold a halftime lead, Blanchester lost to Williamsburg 58-49 Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at the WHS gym. Blanchester is 1-1 on the year, 0-1 in the National Division. Williamsburg moves to 2-0 in the league and 2-1 overall. Blanchester trailed early, 13-4,...
wnewsj.com
Rockets orbit Astros Saturday night 77-40
FAYETTEVILLE — East Clinton never found its rhythm Saturday night in a 77-40 loss to Fayetteville in non-league boys basketball action. The Astros (0-2) trailed at each quarter stop, 19-8 after one, 40-24 at halftime, and 54-33 at the end of three quarters. Dakota Collom, a night after leading...
wnewsj.com
WC women win Deacon Classic consolation game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team forced 30 turnovers and defeated Maryville University (Tenn.) 54-39 in the consolation game of the Pat Deacon Classic at Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center on Sunday. The 39 points surrendered marks the second time (Mount Union, 2016-17)...
wnewsj.com
Clarksville Masonic team advances to Ohio SAY state tourney
The Clarksville Masonic SAY soccer team completed an impressive season this fall. Coach by Adam Kasten and Mike Hart, the youth team won its league championship in the boys wings division with a 7-1 record. The team earned a bye in the Miami Valley South tournament, held in Harveysburg. The...
wnewsj.com
State football championship game matchups set
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased...
wnewsj.com
Reiley makes all-tourney team, WHS girls 5th at Elks Inv.
DAYTON — Lexus Reiley made the all0tournament team Saturday at the Centerville Elks Invitational at Poelking South Lanes. Reiley had a 533 series and finished eighth overall. Wilmington was fifth in the team standings with a pinfall count of 3,248. On the boys side, Isaac Pletcher led the way...
wnewsj.com
Rockets rally behind Feldhaus for win over EC reserves
FAYETTEVILLE — East Clinton’s junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Fayetteville Saturday night, 54-39. The Astros led after one 14-11 but were outscored 43-25 the rest of the way. Max Gulley led East Clinton with 14 points. Xander Lake had eight. Also for the Astros, Aiden...
wnewsj.com
Runk notches pair of 250-plus games as EC tops Burg
Lukas Runk powered East Clinton to a big win over Williamsburg at Batavia Bowl. The boys win gave East Clinton a sweep as the girls also won. For the girls, Lily Beers had a 289 series (149, 140) while Leanna Wallace bowled 222 (97, 125), Elizabeth Williams 174 (85, 89) and Serena Williams 160 (87, 73).
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV wins in a blowout 65-37
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Hillsboro 65-37 Friday night at Fred Summers Court in the season opener. Wilmington led 13-3 after one quarter. “We got out to a quick start and never looked back,” Hurricane coach Mike Brown said. Julius...
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
buckeyescoop.com
The Oracle Provides An Update On the UC Vacancy
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The Oracle is back with an update on the new Cincinnati head coaching vacancy. Read more on the main board:. https://buckeyescoop.com/community/threads/what-the-uc-vacancy-means.20070/#post-749816.
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Comments / 0