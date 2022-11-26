Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
November marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in November:. • James Lee McCandless, 54, a facilities director, and LaVonne Dee McCandless, 55,...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Wilmington 46, Clinton-Massie 24
WILMINGTON — A 16-0 run by Wilmington proved to be the difference in a 46-24 Hurricane win Thursday over Clinton-Massie. The triumph at Fred Summers Court in SBAAC American Division play puts WHS at 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the division. The Falcons fall to 2-3 overall, 0-2 in American play.
wnewsj.com
Greenfield man new commander of SSCC police academy
Southern State Community College has announced Doug Daniels, of Greenfield, as the new commander of the Ohio Basic Peace Officer Academy (OPOTA). Daniels succeeds Ron Fithen, of Wilmington, who served as commander of the program for a little over 20 years. Daniels has a comprehensive law enforcement background that encompasses...
wnewsj.com
Roy leads big BHS rally in fourth quarter, 31-29
BLANCHESTER — With a big fourth quarter rally, Blanchester defeated Georgetown 31-29 Thursday in junior varsity girls basketball action at the old BHS gym. Blanchester trailed throughout most of the game, including 27-19 at the end of the third period. Coach Bob Reveal said his team’s defense picked up in the fourth and helped the offense to get easy baskets. Blan outscored Georgetown 12-2 in the fourth.
wnewsj.com
Winners of Rotary golf outing
The team of Bud Lewis, Ron Carey and Bill Harding won the Rotary Golf Outing played at Snow Hill Country Club. The golf outing is a source of funding for the scholarships granted by the The Wilmington Rotary Club. The club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH Meeting Room. From left to right: Kerry Steed, Chairman of Rotary Golf Outing, Bill Harding, Ron Carey and and Bud Lewis.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Ripley 59, East Clinton 58
LEES CREEK — East Clinton led most of the way Tuesday against Ripley but the Blue Jays pulled it out in the end, 59-58. The non-league boys loss leaves the Astros at 0-3. In a fast-paced first quarter, East Clinton had the hot shooting hand and led 18-14. EC held a 10-2 lead at one point.
wnewsj.com
BHS bounces back with 60-27 win over G-Men
BLANCHESTER — After losing a big lead and the game in the previous outing, the Blanchester girls basketball team bounced back in a big way Thursday at home against Georgetown. Kaylee Coyle had 23 points and Blanchester overwhelmed Georgetown 60-27 in SBAAC National Division play. “I am very proud...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington community blood drive set for Dec. 14
DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.
wnewsj.com
Amicitia Club of Blanchester holds Christmas meeting
The annual Christmas meeting of the Amicitia Club of Blanchester was held Thursday, Dec. 1 at the General Denver, hosted by Holly Drummond and Faye Burton. The group enjoyed a lunch which included a delicious peach trifle hand made by Faye. Fellowship as well as thoughts on their favorite Christmas foods were shared. The meeting ended with a fun filled White Elephant gift exchange. Pictured are: Sue Zimmerman, Debbie Paul, Phyllis Oliver, Bryanne Peck, Marilyn Myers, Judy Cottle, Brenda Ballinger, Donna Gibson, Martha Joyce, Carole Haines, Ruth Johnson, Joyce Kelly, Holly Drummond, Faye Burton and Peggy Morgan.
wnewsj.com
Lewises celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Karen and Sam Lewis, formerly of Wilmington, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day. Married on Saturday, Nov. 24, 1962 at the Melvin Methodist Church by the Rev. Leroy Jones, the Lewises are parents of three sons, Rick, Kerry and wife Robyn, and Kyle and wife Shari. They have five grandchildren, Adam, Rachael and husband Andrew, Lauren, Alyssa and Olivia; and great-grandchildren Theo and Francis.
wnewsj.com
Hillsboro Uptown Christmas is Friday
A weekend full of Christmas activities will return to uptown Hillsboro this weekend thanks to the city administration. On Friday the city will present an Uptown Christmas from 5-8 p.m. in the Hillsboro Historic District and on Saturday it will present the Country Cowboy Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. The...
wnewsj.com
Sons of Union Vets installs 2023 officers
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Past Ohio Department Commander Shawn A. Cox installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2023 at a recent regular meeting of the camp. The camp charter was draped in black in honor of camp member Judge Michael Daugherty, who died Sept. 8.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Air Park named best airport in Ohio
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park has been recognized as the Best Airport in Ohio for the third year in a row by Ohio Business Magazine in its “Best in Ohio Business” Awards. In announcing the winners, the magazine’s editors noted: “Thousands of people voted in this...
wnewsj.com
Father receives update on daughter’s case
WILMINGTON — At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Greg Pitzer, father of Casey Pitzer, asked Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen to inform the council and audience an update regarding his daughter’s case. In March 2013, the body of Casey L. Pitzer, 32, was discovered in a retention...
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton Youth explores agriculture in county
WILMINGTON — Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative (LCYC) met Nov. 15 at Cherrybend Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, for its third class meeting. Following breakfast provided by Clinton Memorial Hospital, the class enjoyed presentations from several interesting speakers. The first speaker was Stephanie Butler from Clinton Memorial Hospital. She spoke about...
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 41-year-old New Vienna for allegedly resisting arrest at...
wnewsj.com
Murder suspect gets new trial dates
WILMINGTON — On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck set a new five-day murder trial for Ravae Cook to begin Feb. 27. The previous trial — scheduled for eight days — was to commence on Nov. 14, but was continued via a request by Cook’s attorneys on Oct. 26.
wnewsj.com
WC to present annual winter concert
Sounds of Christmas and other winter holidays, along with renditions of other favorite tunes, are in store when Wilmington College’s Music Department presents its annual Winter Concert this Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event, which is free of charge, will feature a combination of choral and instrumental music. Featured ensembles include the College Chorale, under the direction of Gina Sheldon, and the Quaker Thunder Pep Band, which is directed by Dr. Evan Hatter. assistant professor of music.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Dept. reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 52-year-old female...
wnewsj.com
Winter crisis program available for income-eligible individuals
The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply in person at Community Action, 789 North Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service or have 25% or less bulk fuel supply remaining. The program can also assist in fuel tank replacements, fuel tank testing and heating system repairs. The program operates from Nov. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
