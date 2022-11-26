ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Local Law Enforcement Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Holiday Weekend

By David Griffin
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQs2z_0jNzukRO00

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with several agencies to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Thanksgiving weekend.

During the holiday season, there's a lot of people traveling whether it be visiting family and friends or shopping. With more people on the roadways, local agencies said they plan to make their presence known this weekend.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the metro are increasing their patrols. OHP Trooper Eric Foster said there will be sobriety checkpoints and saturation throughout Oklahoma County on Friday.

“We're out looking for intoxicated driving. It has to stop, it doesn't have to occur these fatalities, these crashes, even arrests do not have to happen,” Foster said.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said Thanksgiving is a holiday where they tend to see a spike in suspected intoxicated driving.

“Any life lost is a tragedy. And when you talk about a life lost due to someone driving intoxicated, I would say that's all you need. That's a tragedy itself. So that's what we're trying to cut down on,” Sherriff Tommie Johnson said.

Trooper Foster said lately they've seen drivers suspected of taking a combination of intoxicating substances.

“Just because you're not necessarily partaking in alcohol doesn't mean you're not unsafe,” Foster said.

Agencies said planning ahead is always better than getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

“We have rideshares, we have taxis, we have designated drivers. I mean there's a lot of things we can do,” Sherriff Johnson said.

They also encourage folks to check on their loved ones during the holiday.

“Holidays can be an exciting time for people, but it can also be a really hard time for people. Especially someone when they have lost a loved one within the last year or around the same time. Pay attention to those around you and take care of them,” Foster said.

Comments / 4

Related
police1.com

Video: Armed suspect ambushes Okla. officers inside trailer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Earlier this month, three Oklahoma City police officers went inside a trailer searching for a burglary suspect from Missouri. Once inside, the officers made a potentially life-threatening discovery. Police were searching for Timothy Johnson inside the trailer on November 15 when they found him hiding in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Oklahoma City Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon. “It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business

EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
EDMOND, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.

A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
GUTHRIE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy