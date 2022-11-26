Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are OUT for Clippers vs Blazers
If Clipper fans were looking for good news regarding their two superstars, they're unfortunately not going to get it. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will remain out against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard will miss his fourth straight game with a right ankle sprain. Paul George...
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 Points Not Enough in Thunder’s Close Loss
Oklahoma City fought hard in the final quarter against the hobbled New Orleans Pelicans, but the Thunder fell just short in the Big Easy, losing 105-101. The Thunder’s final quarter was a positive from Monday night, but outside of that, it was a relatively sloppy basketball game. OKC turned the ball over 19 times and forced 22 takeaways on defense. As a team, the Thunder shot just 37% from the floor, and down the stretch, the lack of big shots allowed the Pelicans to stay a step ahead.
Centre Daily
Tobias Harris, Shake Milton Assess Joel Embiid’s Return vs. Hawks
Going into Monday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t sure whether they would have Joel Embiid in the mix or not. As Embiid missed all four games last week due to a mid-foot sprain, the big man was on pace to potentially miss five in a row. However, the All-Star center gave himself a chance to play on Monday against the Hawks as he was upgraded to questionable ahead of the matchup.
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Blasts Referees for Technical Foul vs Timberwolves
NBA referees have been doing their absolute best to suck the fun out of the modern game. Players aren't allowed to celebrate on the bench, they're not allowed to celebrate after dunks, and can't display any type of personality. Draymond Green was hit with a tech while celebrating on the bench and he was not happy about it.
Centre Daily
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal
Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
Centre Daily
Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers players Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner were nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between November 21 and 27. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton won the award last week. Ultimately, the award went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this time. The Greek...
Centre Daily
No Bowl? Zero Rams Among Early All-Star Voting
A Super Bowl defense has proven to be too much for the Los Angeles Rams. But even the mere defense of their symbolic spots in the Pro Bowl is getting away from them in this lost season. The NFL released the latest vote tallies for the upcoming Pro Bowl Games,...
