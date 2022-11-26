ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: Pros and cons of free agent targets for St. Louis

What are the pros and cons of these potential Cardinals free agent additions?. The St. Louis Cardinals should be active in both the trade market and free agency this off-season, looking to address their needs at catcher, another potential impact bat, and the pitching staff. There are so many directions they could go with any of those needs, and depending on how they address each one, via trade or free agency, will impact how they address the rest.
3 teams Cardinals should trade with at the Winter Meetings

At the upcoming MLB Winter Meetings, the St. Louis Cardinals have three teams they can make a blockbuster trade with two help both ball clubs. The MLB Winter Meetings could be a time when the offseason hot stove gets a little warmer. Thus far, action has been moving slowly. Teams like the St. Louis Cardinals are in a position to make some big free agent signings and maybe strike a few trades.
Cleveland Guardians tried to land Jose Abreu and this should give those fans hope

Fans of the Cleveland Guardians got bad news when it was revealed Jose Abreu had signed with the Houston Astros. Fans of the Cleveland Guardians are hoping the team makes some big moves this off-season. One of those moves was the proposed signing of former Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu. The former Chi-Sox player took a three-year deal with the Houston Astros, opting to join the reigning World Series champions.
Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options

The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
