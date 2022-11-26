Read full article on original website
WLBT
WLBT
State ends talks to bring on operator for Jackson water system, official says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state has called off talks with a firm to manage Jackson’s water system, an official with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed on Monday. “While the selection process was started, it’s null and [was] never executed because the city of Jackson made their...
Shortage leads Mississippi city to change from 12-hour-shifts to 9-hour shifts for police officers
Due to a shortage of available law enforcement workers, the Vicksburg Police Department will have officers working nine-hour shifts instead of the current 12-hour shifts. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday making a temporary change to the schedules. Police Chief Penny Jones spoke to the board at Wednesday’s meeting about why she believes the change is needed.
LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
Jackson Free Press
BRAVO! Remodeling, Jesse Houston at Fine & Dandy, Two Sister's Closes and Rankin on the Move
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar will close from Aug. 28 through Sept. 25 for building repair and renovation. The restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244) will celebrate the coming renovations with a party called "The Closer" on Saturday, Aug. 12, that starts at 6 p.m. The Closer will feature...
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
WLBT
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
Jackson Free Press
Sheriff Lee Vance Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance...
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing
15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
Mississippi Children’s Museum opens its holiday exhibit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is underway with the “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. The holiday exhibit uses lessons in navigation, geography and holiday literature to help kids find their way to the North Pole. The Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall is decorated as a […]
WLBT
Central Mississippi Dance gears up for first-ever Nutcracker production
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi Dance is gearing up for its first ever production of the Nutcracker. Those involved with the performance say there’s a couple of things that will separate their version from traditional Nutcracker shows. For one, the age of performers ranges from just 3 years...
WAPT
What happened to $1M in COVID-19 funds? Jackson City Council wants to know
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to investigate $1 million in missing COVID-19 funds. Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes called for the investigation surrounding what he said was the termination of former constituent services manager Keyshia Sanders and allegations that the $1 million in COVID-19 funds are missing.
WAPT
Jackson mother held toy drive Saturday in honor of her son's fight with cancer
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson mother held a toy drive Saturday to honor her son who died from a rare form of blood cancer. Lauren Robinson's son, Kentrick, died in 2016 at age 8 from lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. She created the DJKW Foundation in his...
WLBT
Transcript gives window into state’s case against William “Polo” Edwards in murder trial
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Testimony from an October court proceeding details the actions of William “Polo” Edwards in the hours before, during, and after the killing of Robert Davis, according to a transcript obtained by 3 On Your Side. Edwards, who went by Polo and The Cipher on...
WAPT
Man found stabbed to death at Vicksburg motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers were called at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday to the Motel 6 on the Interstate 20 Frontage Road, where they found a man dead inside one of the rooms. Police officials said a possible suspect has been detained and is...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate double homicide
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed two teenagers. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday to Magnolia Road and Clinton Boulevard, where a shooting had taken place. Police officials said someone shot into a car, killing 19-year-old Omarion Walker and 17-year-old Quintarius...
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
Daughter shoots own mother in head, police say; the mother died the next day
A Mississippi mother who was reportedly shot in the head by her own daughter early Friday morning has died in a Jackson hospital. Sarah Thomas, 53, was pronounced just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Adams County Coroner James Lee. Natchez Police arrested her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, after she...
