Vicksburg, MS

WLBT

Vicksburg police move from 12 to 9 hour shifts to combat shortage

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent police shortage in Vicksburg has city leaders and the police chief working together on innovative ways to keep citizens safe and more blue lights visible. Police Chief Penny Jones says the Vicksburg Police Department will now have officers working 9-hour shifts instead of the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Shortage leads Mississippi city to change from 12-hour-shifts to 9-hour shifts for police officers

Due to a shortage of available law enforcement workers, the Vicksburg Police Department will have officers working nine-hour shifts instead of the current 12-hour shifts. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday making a temporary change to the schedules. Police Chief Penny Jones spoke to the board at Wednesday’s meeting about why she believes the change is needed.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Sheriff Lee Vance Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing

15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Children’s Museum opens its holiday exhibit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is underway with the “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. The holiday exhibit uses lessons in navigation, geography and holiday literature to help kids find their way to the North Pole. The Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall is decorated as a […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Central Mississippi Dance gears up for first-ever Nutcracker production

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi Dance is gearing up for its first ever production of the Nutcracker. Those involved with the performance say there’s a couple of things that will separate their version from traditional Nutcracker shows. For one, the age of performers ranges from just 3 years...
RAYMOND, MS
WAPT

What happened to $1M in COVID-19 funds? Jackson City Council wants to know

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to investigate $1 million in missing COVID-19 funds. Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes called for the investigation surrounding what he said was the termination of former constituent services manager Keyshia Sanders and allegations that the $1 million in COVID-19 funds are missing.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man found stabbed to death at Vicksburg motel

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers were called at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday to the Motel 6 on the Interstate 20 Frontage Road, where they found a man dead inside one of the rooms. Police officials said a possible suspect has been detained and is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate double homicide

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed two teenagers. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday to Magnolia Road and Clinton Boulevard, where a shooting had taken place. Police officials said someone shot into a car, killing 19-year-old Omarion Walker and 17-year-old Quintarius...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat

JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
JACKSON, MS

