Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Petroleum analyst explains fluctuating gas prices
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you’ve driven around parts of mid-Michigan lately, you may have noticed a disparity in gas prices. Today, TV5 saw the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Saginaw ranging from $3.79 to $3.89. Take a six-mile drive southeast to Bridgeport, though, and you’ll see prices anywhere from$3.29 up to $3.43.
'It tore me apart'; Work tools stolen from Kent County woman's truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County woman says thieves took the tools she needs for work, and the sheriff's office is now investigating. It happened when Rebecca Perez's truck was broken into overnight off of 60th Street Southeast and Division Street. "It tore me apart," she says. She...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
Testimony: Poll worker admitted to using USB drive
A poll worker charged with violating election law admitted he used a personal flash drive to export the electronic poll book at a Gaines Township precinct, according to testimony Monday.
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
WNEM
Stepbrother charged in 10-year-old’s murder found incompetent for trial
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been found incompetent to stand trial for her murder. Jameion Peterson was charged with open murder for the death of 10-year-old Na’mylah Turner Moore who was found dead...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Dog found with severe throat wound in Shiawassee County
The injuries the dog has will require surgery to fix.
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
WNEM
Armed neighbors detain home invasion suspect until deputies arrive, undersheriff says
ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WNEM) - Two St. Charles neighbors, who are concealed pistol holders, are being credited with detaining a home invasion suspect until law enforcement arrived at the scene. The incident unfolded about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 when the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office received a call about...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26
Local businesses are hoping to strike gold on Small Business Saturday. Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
Readying for Air Force One a ‘one-of-a-kind’ operation at MBS Airport
TITTABAWASSEE TWP., MI — For professionals in James Canders’ industry, there’s no operation comparable to preparing an airport for receiving Air Force One, the modified and monstrously-large Boeing 747 that delivers the President of the United States to destinations across the globe. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Air...
WNEM
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
WNEM
Quiet, cool Monday with active weather returning midweek
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend which saw good weather overall! As the new workweek begins, our weather is quiet and cool. This will be somewhat short-lived though as our next low pressure moves in Tuesday night/Wednesday. That low will bring some active weather to the area, the notable feature of the forecast being the wind. There is also expected to be a changeover from rain to snow.
Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda
President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday to push his economic agenda, aiming to maintain momentum after his party’s better-than-expected showing in the midterm elections.
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
Comments / 0