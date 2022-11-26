ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

WNEM

Petroleum analyst explains fluctuating gas prices

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you’ve driven around parts of mid-Michigan lately, you may have noticed a disparity in gas prices. Today, TV5 saw the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Saginaw ranging from $3.79 to $3.89. Take a six-mile drive southeast to Bridgeport, though, and you’ll see prices anywhere from$3.29 up to $3.43.
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Stepbrother charged in 10-year-old’s murder found incompetent for trial

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been found incompetent to stand trial for her murder. Jameion Peterson was charged with open murder for the death of 10-year-old Na’mylah Turner Moore who was found dead...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools

On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26

Local businesses are hoping to strike gold on Small Business Saturday. Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Quiet, cool Monday with active weather returning midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend which saw good weather overall! As the new workweek begins, our weather is quiet and cool. This will be somewhat short-lived though as our next low pressure moves in Tuesday night/Wednesday. That low will bring some active weather to the area, the notable feature of the forecast being the wind. There is also expected to be a changeover from rain to snow.
SAGINAW, MI

