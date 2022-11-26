Read full article on original website
UMD women’s cross-country team gearing up for National Tournament
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s cross country team will be heading to Seattle this weekend to compete in the NCAA Division II championship on December 2nd. With this season marking their 11th overall appearance in program history. “I think we could surprise and get into the upper...
Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey win season opener
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boy’s hockey team dropped the puck on their season and home opener on Saturday, hosting the International Falls Broncos. Kaden Postal scored the game and seasons opening goal for the Hunters. Andy Larson scored the 2-0 goal to start the second period, he recorded a...
UMD athletics holding clothing drive at home games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group is calling on you to bring more than just your tickets to the UMD men’s, women’s basketball upcoming home games. As he group is holding a clothing drive for K-12 youth in the greater Duluth Community. Beginning...
UMD’s “Dancing Home” concert this weekend
Olivia Nelson and Jake Leider, UMD students stopped by GMN to shared details about their dance concert coming up this weekend, December 2-4. UMD faculty, students and guest choreographers offer a wide range of dance styles and interpretations centering around the theme of “home.”. Artistic Director, Rebecca Katz Harwood.
Brandon Weatherz: A couple rounds of snow ahead
A couple of rounds of snow kick off the workweek. Our Monday features a warm front sweeping the region. Snow arrives from the west in north central Minnesota in the late morning and sweeps northeast Minnesota through the afternoon with the Twin Ports on the southern edge of snow chances. Amounts will be generally less than an inch. Tuesday brings another round of snow, this time focusing on Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all but Douglas County from 6 am Tuesday until midnight.
Justin Liles: Snow diminishes tonight
A rather robust area of low pressure is responsible for snowfall across the southern and eastern portions of the Northland. Road conditions will continue to be difficult around the shore of Lake Superior and south through Wisconsin. Even Interstate 35 is slick for and has stretches of slow travel due to the snow from Duluth all the way to Minneapolis. Many of the warning and advisories will expire late tonight.
Surfing the Gales of November
Known for the many shipwrecks they have caused, Lake Superior’s “Gales of November” have developed quite the reputation. Songs have been inspired by the gales, most famously Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The gales of November also invite people from all over to come surf the chilly waters of Lake Superior.
Jason’s must see things in Duluth this December
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this December. It’s a mix of shows to check out with the family, shopping opportunities, and more. December 2nd and runs through the 18th. The musical is based on the classic adventures of the March sisters Jo,...
Sabrina Ullman: Multiple chances of snow this week
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the twenties. A calm wind will become south after midnight. Quiet weather will soon end as we have a chance of snow most days this week. The first round will be limited to northern Minnesota. Light snow will move in Monday...
‘Merry Kiss Cam’ hosts movie showing in Duluth
In the town that it was shot in, the Hulu film ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ made a return to Duluth for a public viewing party. Saturday at the Zeitgeist Zinema, movie goers got to watch the film and stay for a Q&A with the production team. Executive Director of...
Weather Sketch: Anonymous
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Essentia and MNA nurses in Moose Lake reach tentative agreement
Essentia Health sent out a statement saying they are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with their MNA-represented nurses in Moose Lake. It went on to say, “We’re proud to have some of the finest nurses in the country, and we appreciate their dedication to providing the highest level of patient care in support of Essentia’s mission to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.”
2 teens die in crash southwest of Duluth
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Two teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Kaden Tuura and his passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura from Holyoke, Minnesota were traveling on Highway 23 about 35 miles southwest of Duluth when they hit a patch of ice on a curve in the road, lost control of the car, and crashed into the ditch.
Looking back at how holiday shopping in the Northland went for Small Business Saturday
Thanksgiving Day came and went, and so did the shopping, especially Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but the shopping has barely begun!. “Well, we bring a new store, a new franchise to the state of Minnesota. This is the first opportunity for people to experience the different flavors and share that with other people, said Dennis Thielke, the owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange.
Small Business Week: Yooper Wreath Company
Zach Wangelin’s business has been built with balsam and birch. “About six years ago, I started making Christmas wreaths and we started selling to wholesale florists, and then florists started to ask about birch products, dried products, twigs for decorating and stuff like that,” Wangelin said. Yooper Wreath...
Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway
A brother and sister from Holyoke, Wisconsin were killed in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. The crash happened near 4860 Highway 23 in rural Carlton County, on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, around 1:15 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol says 19-year-old Kaden J. Tuura...
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
Fatal Crash on Highway 23 Carlton County
On 4860 Highway 23, CLEAR CREEK UNORG, Carlton County at 11/26/2022 01:13AM a Volvo station wagon was Southbound on highway 23. The vehicle took a curve with poor road conditions. It then hit ice and lost control , the vehicle came to rest off the roadway in the east ditch.
48 and 1/2 year prison sentence for man who killed his ex-girlfriend in Virginia
Derek Malevich faces a 48.5 year prison sentence for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Bicking. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Bicking, who was 32-years-old at the time of her death. At the sentencing on Monday, her family vowed...
