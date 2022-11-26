While the Knicks’ rotation has been nothing short of rambunctious, New York should consider Miles McBride, their pesky guard from West Virginia, to crack the rotation. It has been an interesting start to the season for the New York Knicks, who have won nine of their first 20 games to kick off the year. While there were a handful of questions about the rotations and who would see significant playing time over others, Tom Thibodeau has kept us guessing up until this point. Injuries and poor play have restricted the fans from seeing what a consistent rotation would look like for New York. In 11 of the 20 games the Knicks have played so far, Thibodeau has rolled out a rotation that features 11 or more players, showing that the team is still adjusting to injuries as well as finding the most efficient lineups to put out on the floor.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO