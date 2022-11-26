Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
The Knicks as House of the Dragon Characters
Resident draftnik, Knicks maester, and House of the Dragon expert Nick Carannante takes us deep into an MSG-as-Westeros world. HBO’s Game of Thrones was a cultural phenomenon that reigned over television for nearly a decade. In that time, the Knicks had some ups and downs while being coached by the likes of Mike D’Antonio, Mike Woodson, Derek Fisher, Kurt Rambis, Jeff Hornacek, David Fizdale, and Mike Miller. In the modern era of Knicks basketball, HBO has gone back to the Westerosi well one more time. Similar to the Tom Thibodeau era in Manhattan, Game of Thrones has turned back the clock and went to a bygone time with their hit show: House Of The Dragon.
Knicks Take on Pistons for Third Time
After a pair of crushing losses, where the New York Knicks came up short twice in close games, the Knicks seek to get back on track. While it’s been a rough up-and-down patch for the Knicks (9-11), it doesn’t quite compare to the struggles of their next opponent, the Detroit Pistons.
Miles McBride is Making the Most of His Minutes
While the Knicks’ rotation has been nothing short of rambunctious, New York should consider Miles McBride, their pesky guard from West Virginia, to crack the rotation. It has been an interesting start to the season for the New York Knicks, who have won nine of their first 20 games to kick off the year. While there were a handful of questions about the rotations and who would see significant playing time over others, Tom Thibodeau has kept us guessing up until this point. Injuries and poor play have restricted the fans from seeing what a consistent rotation would look like for New York. In 11 of the 20 games the Knicks have played so far, Thibodeau has rolled out a rotation that features 11 or more players, showing that the team is still adjusting to injuries as well as finding the most efficient lineups to put out on the floor.
Knicks Look For Revenge Against Grizzlies
The Knicks seek to get back to .500 as they take on Ja Morant’s injury-bit Grizzlies at home. The New York Knicks will look to put Friday’s overtime loss behind them and regroup with a quick turnaround against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Knicks (9-10) and...
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren nearing debut
Nets forward T.J. Warren is targeting a December 2 return vs. Toronto, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Instagram video link). That would mean Warren would remain sidelined for three more games before making his season debut at home on Friday. Warren, who signed with Brooklyn as a free...
Kevin Durant's Brilliance Always Leave Nets in Awe
The Brooklyn Nets and their fans are accustomed to Kevin Durant's high-scoring performances but it never gets old for the ones sharing the floor with him.
theknickswall
New York City, NY
271
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaminghttps://www.theknickswall.com
Comments / 0