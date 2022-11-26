Read full article on original website
Consumers warned to be aware of fraud ahead of Giving Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Consumers who rushed to buy gifts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday are encouraged to help those in need safely this Giving Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) are offering consumers tips to ensure donations are given to charitable organizations, not scammers.
Five tips to avoid delivery scams
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers about delivery scam texts this holiday season. They say customers who have clicked on text message links requesting a delivery preferences update have had their personal information stolen. According to the BBB, there are five things consumers can do to avoid con artists and thieves stealing from them:
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state. “Something...
Rash of illnesses among Wisconsin kids keeping caregivers home from work
Kristin Murphey's 2-year-old daughter Emma has been home sick just about every other week since September. There have been colds, a full body rash, RSV with pneumonia and pneumonia without RSV. They've taken multiple trips to the pediatrician, and had one stint in the emergency department. All the while, Murphey...
Wisconsin AG reaches $300k+ settlement with American Tax Solutions for operating in the state illegally
(WFRV) – A Los Angeles-based debt adjustment service company is required to pay more than $300,000 in consumer restitution for operating in Wisconsin without a proper license. The announcement was made by Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul on November 22, which reported that American Tax Solutions is required to...
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north
Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
Wisconsin Woman Visits Oklahoma, With 105lbs of ‘Green Leafy Substance’
A Wisconsin woman was traveling through Oklahoma, with a lot of weed. She was arrested. KFOR. Peggy Feucht, of Wisconsin was in Oklahoma. Maybe visiting family, maybe delivering lots of weed, maybe both...I guess we will never know. What we do know, is that the trip didn't end well for Peggy.
PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
Wisconsin Humane Society matching up to $30,000 to benefit a puppy in need of medical care
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- 'Giving Tuesday,' co-founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2012, is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year, highlighting the importance of charitable giving. Locally, the Wisconsin Humane Society is utilizing Giving Tuesday as an opportunity to help a puppy in need of emergency medical...
Nov. 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis.
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers proclaims Monday, Nov. 28 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis. The day intends to remind drivers to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to do their jobs safely. “We are grateful for snowplow drivers throughout the state who work around the clock...
Guess hoo’s back? Despite a slow start to the season, snowy owls dazzle Wisconsin bird-watchers
Autumn brings the first blankets of snow to Wisconsin each year, and with it the first sightings of the snowy owl. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist Ryan Brady said the snowy owl's bright white feathers and dazzling yellow eyes captivate experienced and novice bird-watchers alike. "If they're not...
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
