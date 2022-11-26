ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Consumers warned to be aware of fraud ahead of Giving Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Consumers who rushed to buy gifts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday are encouraged to help those in need safely this Giving Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) are offering consumers tips to ensure donations are given to charitable organizations, not scammers.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Five tips to avoid delivery scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers about delivery scam texts this holiday season. They say customers who have clicked on text message links requesting a delivery preferences update have had their personal information stolen. According to the BBB, there are five things consumers can do to avoid con artists and thieves stealing from them:
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land

JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north

Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Nov. 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers proclaims Monday, Nov. 28 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis. The day intends to remind drivers to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to do their jobs safely. “We are grateful for snowplow drivers throughout the state who work around the clock...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE

