Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public's help to find their missing loved one
The Importance Of Martin Maldonado
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destination
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houston
mycouriertribune.com
Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom
(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved one
The family of Delano Burkes, the man who went missing from a Heights area bar has become increasingly concerned for his safety. They are asking for the public’s help in the search of the 26-year-old man who’s been missing since November 13th.
Click2Houston.com
These stories offer a glimpse into trauma, loss experienced in Houston area in 2022
The Houston area witnessed an onslaught of unimaginable crimes this year. Through Nov. 16, Houston police have reported 379 homicides this year -- 48 less than last year. Though the tally makes clear in concrete terms the violence Houston experienced in 2022, it doesn’t begin to capture the tragic stories of trauma and loss, the toll it took and still takes on families and communities.
Suspect in hourslong standoff in southwest Houston charged in deadly shooting, police say
After cops found a man shot to death in a vacant home, his alleged killer was at the center of a 10-hour standoff last week and charged with multiple felonies.
Click2Houston.com
Uber driver shot by passenger following argument in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are investigating after an Uber driver was shot following an argument with passengers in northeast Houston Sunday. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at 2724 Quitman around 10:40 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene,...
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Darius Lamont Davis-Woodard, 22, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Flores.
'It hurts': Family of a 17-year-old killed in Gessner hit and run speaks about heartbreaking loss
"And it hurts me a lot because I don't get to see him no more, I don't get to hug him, I just want to tell him I love him one more time," says the teen's older brother said.
fox26houston.com
Woman escorted off Southwest flight for "unruly behavior"
A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas after the airline says an unruly passenger was involved in an alleged assault onboard. FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke with a passenger who was on the flight when the incident occurred.
'It was between my embarrassment or my kids': Mom shares what led her to Houston Food Bank for help
"It came to a point where it was between my embarrassment or my kids." A struggling Houston mom knew about the resources offered, but it took her a while before she finally reached out for help.
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
cw39.com
Man shot in leg after telling suspects to stop spray painting on wall, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in southwest Houston. It happened near an apartment complex on the 10000 block of Club Creek Drive and Greenfork Drive. Houston police located at least 13 casings and several vehicles were...
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospital
Two separate overnight shootings in the Houston area left two men dead, and two others in the hospital, (with one in critical condition) as police scramble to find out what happened and who is responsible.
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
Granado is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving night, HPD said.
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complex
November 27, 2022 - A shooting was reported at the Park at Humble apartment complex located at 9690 FM 1960 around 1:30 p.m. According to police, four men were sitting in a vehicle at the apartment complex. Six suspects ran up to the vehicle and started shooting inside the car.
'Please come forward': Mother of man killed in NW Harris County crash hopes for answers
The parents of a man killed in a car accident last weekend are asking for help, as they say the wrong-way driver who caused that wreck is still on the run.
cw39.com
Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
KHOU
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
