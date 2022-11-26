ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

mycouriertribune.com

Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom

(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
ROCKPORT, TX
Click2Houston.com

These stories offer a glimpse into trauma, loss experienced in Houston area in 2022

The Houston area witnessed an onslaught of unimaginable crimes this year. Through Nov. 16, Houston police have reported 379 homicides this year -- 48 less than last year. Though the tally makes clear in concrete terms the violence Houston experienced in 2022, it doesn’t begin to capture the tragic stories of trauma and loss, the toll it took and still takes on families and communities.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman escorted off Southwest flight for "unruly behavior"

A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas after the airline says an unruly passenger was involved in an alleged assault onboard. FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke with a passenger who was on the flight when the incident occurred.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
JACINTO CITY, TX

