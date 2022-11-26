Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roundup: Continental holds off Temple Christian in boys basketball
CONTINENTAL — The host Pirates survived being outscored 25-16 in the fourth quarter and Landon Callahan’s 31 point effort for a 65-63 boys high school basketball victory Saturday night. Konner Knipp-Williams had 20 points and Carson Etter scored 15 for Continental. Dawson Clay finished with 14 points for...
Lima News
High school football: New Bremen defeats LCC in state semifinals
WAPAKONETA — New Bremen did what it does best. It ran the ball. Then it ran some more. New Bremen ran for 363 yards in a 42-34 victory over Lima Central Catholic in the Division VII football state semifinals Saturday at Wapakoneta. New Bremen (12-3) advances to the state...
peakofohio.com
Boys and girls bowling from Saturday
Riverside traveled to Lima to bowl in a boys match vs Lima Perry. Riverside defeated Perry 2498- 1870. Leading the pirates was Andrew Knight with a 235 and 406 series and Sam King added a 184 game. The Bellefontaine varsity girls finished 3rd at the Centerville Elks Invitational. 10 teams...
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Sidney can’t stop Alexander, Purcell Marian
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Purcell Marian steamrolled its way to the Division III state title last season, winning every tournament game by at least 16 points to cap off a 27-1 campaign. The Cavaliers, which are led by one of the nation’s top prospects, cruised to victory in their first...
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
Fort Jennings grad is top trooper at Defiance OSP post
DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Giving back to the community is just as beautiful a sight to see as any rose. Rose: To everyone who gave of their time to help at community Thanksgiving dinners in Lima and Wapakoneta. Those who helped prepare and serve food at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and St. Joseph’s Parish Life Center provided not only physical nourishment but emotional and spiritual nourishment, as well.
Lima News
Lima photographer makes name in Nashville scene
LIMA — A Lima native is making his mark in the country music scene, but not as a musician. Brian Williams, who graduated from Lima Senior High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio, has been hard at work taking professional photos of some of country music’s biggest acts out of Nashville, Tenn.
hometownstations.com
N. Jackson St. fire renders home a total loss
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Friday evening house fire seriously damages a home near downtown Lima. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 415 North Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. Flames were shooting from the roof and firefighters were using the ladder truck to battle the fire on the second floor. Firefighters from Lima Stations 2 and 3 were called in to help.
Lima News
Wapakoneta gears up for Children’s Hometown Holiday festivities
WAPAKONETA — The 16th annual Children’s Hometown Holiday, featuring countless events for children free of charge, will be held in Wapakoneta this weekend. Event organizers have purchased a 14-foot Christmas tree that will be the centerpiece of a lighting ceremony that will kick off the weekend at 6 p.m. Friday at the corner of Main and Perry streets.
wktn.com
Pursuit in Findlay Leads to Arrest of Arcadia Man
An Arcadia man was arrested after a brief pursuit with Findlay Police Officers late Sunday night. According to a release, Findlay police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. About a half mile into the pursuit, the...
hometownstations.com
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver cited after two-vehicle injury crash
A drunk driver was cited following a two-vehicle injury accident outside of Belle Center Saturday night just before 9:30. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the area of Route 68 and State Route 273, near Stemble’s Meats, when they discovered a crash at the intersection.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT – At 5:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Main Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised while he was in the nursing home, all of his tools were taken from the front bedroom of his home. He advised he believed his nephew had taken the tools, as he had let him use his truck and watch his dog while he was away. His nephew had not returned the truck, and it was reported stolen. A statement form was completed with the list of items taken from the residence. On Nov. 8 at 1:50 p.m. officers were contacted by the victim and given the completed list. He was not able to provide a model or amount for most of the items that were taken from the residence. Officers attempted to make contact with the nephew via phone, but the number they had was not a good number. Nothing further until contact can be made.
Rose arrested; sentencing to be rescheduled
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her in January 2021 and who violated his parole this month was arrested at his sentencing hearing, which did not go forward after he became angry at his representation. Bryant Rose, 37, was convicted Oct. 20...
Lima News
Letter: Lima is great for musicians, music lovers
Lima is a great place for musicians. We have some outstanding music stores that go above and beyond. Rettig Music and Goodwin Music are staples in our community, and the staff never disappoints!. For musicians, motivation is the tricky part. It always seems to disappear when you need it most....
hometownstations.com
Sentencing delayed for Lima man found guilty on charges of assault and abduction
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who had a bench warrant out on him is in custody, but his sentencing on assault and abduction charges has been pushed back. 37-year-old Bryant Rose was set to be sentenced this morning, but instead was arrested by the judge and is in Allen County Jail. The bench warrant was issued on Rose before his sentencing when he failed a required drug test after he was found guilty. His sentencing was continued to a later date. He was found guilty by an Allen County jury last month.
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction ahead: Major road and water work planned for South Main Street
Bowling Green City Council heard ordinances last week that will make major improvements beneath and on the surface of South Main Street. The work is hoped to eliminate the flooding issues along South Main Street, replace aging water mains, resurface the road, create a 10-foot shared use path along the west side of the roadway, and possibly put a crosswalk in the block between Napoleon and Gypsy Lane roads.
