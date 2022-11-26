Read full article on original website
Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%
Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation.
ZIM, DAC: What’s Behind the Painful Retreat of Shipping Stocks?
A drop in demand is taking a toll on the container market and companies operating in this space. Shares of the ocean transport operators ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) have lost about 60% and 32% of their value in six months, respectively (refer to the graph below). The normalization of demand following the last year’s peak is taking a toll on these marine shipping companies.
What’s Hurting Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock?
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock closed 7.2% lower on November 28. While there was no company-specific news, a broader market selloff following a senior Fed official’s comment about the inflation fight continuing until 2024 and China worries weighed on SFIX. The company offers online personal shopping and styling services. It’s...
Is Now the Time to Sell XOM and MRO Stocks?
XOM and MRO stocks have delivered massive gains in 2022. However, the decline in oil prices could hurt their profitability. Energy stocks, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had a great run in 2022. For instance, XOM stock has gained about 87% year-to-date. Meanwhile, MRO is up approximately 84%. However, as crude oil prices reversed most of their gains in 2022, now could be a time to book profits in these energy stocks.
SoFi Stock: Buy the Dip or Bail? Analysts Weigh In
President Biden has once again extended the student loan moratorium, which will last through June 2023, with potentially another two months of payment pauses afterwards. This puts more pressure on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock, as the fintech company makes money on student loan processing fees and thus the move will impact its revenue stream.
Wall Street Loves These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Right Now
With another month left for the tumultuous year of 2022 to end, it’s a good time to prepare to make the most out of 2023 with Wall Street’s highest-rated stocks. Recently, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) have been rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.
‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now...
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Loses 41% in 2022; Should You Invest?
Intel has consistently eroded its shareholders’ wealth. Ongoing challenges could continue to play spoilsport. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has eroded its shareholders’ wealth. Importantly, INTC stock has lost substantial value in 2022 (down about 41%) and has consistently underperformed the benchmark index in the last five years. Given its underperformance and ongoing demand weakness, investors should take caution before going long on INTC stock.
CrowdStrike (NYSE:CRWD) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s in Store?
CrowdStrike is set to release its third-quarter results on Tuesday. While the company is expected to benefit from continued demand for cybersecurity solutions, insiders and hedge funds are bearish on the stock. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter Fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on...
GEO Group Shares Surge after Analyst Upgrade
Shares of prison operator GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) gained more than 12% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to an analyst upgrade from Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless, who changed his rating from Hold to Buy. McCanless cited the company’s electronic monitoring business as a tailwind after it grew...
This Insider Just Pocketed Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Worth $16.1M
Energy Transfer’s executive chairman, Kelcy L. Warren, bought 1.3 million shares of the company on November 23. This brings his total holding value of Energy Transfer stock to $3.56 billion. Kelcy L. Warren, executive chairman of Energy Transfer’s (NYSE:ET) board of directors, increased his stake in the company by...
After Brutal 76% Fall, is Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) a Buy?
Shares of Alibaba have been obliterated over the past couple of years. Based on its financials, the stock appears to be incredibly cheap. Nevertheless, Alibaba’s investment case is utterly speculative. Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA) stock has declined by 41% over the past year and about 76% from its all-time high...
Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) License to Import Oil Doesn’t Guarantee Oil Soon
Though Chevron has received authorization from the U.S. Treasury Department, it is required to undertake machine repair and other maintenance work before resuming oil production in Venezuela. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has recently received authorization from the U.S. Treasury Department to resume oil production in Venezuela. Despite getting this permission, the energy...
Elon GOAT Fails to Impress Elon Musk
A group of entrepreneurs has built a gigantic sculpture to honor their idol, Elon Musk. The group seeks recognition for their co-founded crypto token, Elon GOAT, by gifting it to Musk. A group of cryptocurrency fanatics and Elon Musk enthusiasts have created a 12,000-pound sculpture of a Musk-headed goat riding...
Scoop Up These Stocks Before This Week’s Ex-Dividend Dates
Dividend stocks are a perennial favorite among investors. Here are seven stocks to buy before their ex-dividend dates arrive this week. As a bonus, all seven of these stocks are near their 52-week lows, so you can buy the dip. Click on the tickers to reveal endless data about these...
Iger’s Restructuring Plans May Save Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Animation Business
The CEO of Disney could expedite the restructuring of the animation division following the second straight unsuccessful animation release this year. Within a week of taking over as CEO of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Robert A. Iger is required to take action to rescue the company’s ailing animation division. The latest release, “Strange World,” is Disney’s second straight flopped animation movie this year, having collected merely $18.6 million in the five-day Thanksgiving period.
3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy
Are all of the best deals gone, now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed? Not necessarily, as Wall Street’s offering up three high-conviction stocks as retail giants rake in the holiday revenue. Inflation? What inflation? Shoppers across the nation defied expectations and beat the CPI blues in...
What Is the Best Time of Day to Buy Stocks?
The stock market has three trading sessions running from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. The market is most stable at noon, making this the best time for beginner investors to buy shares. If you are investing for the long-term, there is no point trying to time the market....
What Does the T+2 Rule Mean in Stock Settlement?
The T+2 rule guides the stock trade settlement process. If you make a stock purchase, the transaction takes a few days to conclude for your name to get on the company’s shareholder roll. The T+2 settlement period can affect your eligibility for an upcoming dividend. The stock market has...
Salesforce’s (NASDAQ:CRM) Q3 Theme: Soft Software Spending vs. Solid Solutions Suite
Salesforce is set to release its fiscal third-quarter results on November 30. Market participants will be keeping an eye on how the company has managed to uphold its profitability as software spending weakens and costs rise. Software company Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) is slated to release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on...
