Lima News
Putnam County League boys basketball previews
Coach: Chris Sautter (seventh season) 2021-22 league record: 4-3 PCL (tied for third), 5-3 NWC (fourth) 2022 postseason finish: Lost 64-45 to Ottoville in Division IV district finals. Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Bo Birnesser (Jr.), Zach Reynolds (Jr.), Tadd Koch (Sr.) Others on varsity roster: Landon Best (Fr.), Trenton...
Lima News
Roundup: Continental holds off Temple Christian in boys basketball
CONTINENTAL — The host Pirates survived being outscored 25-16 in the fourth quarter and Landon Callahan’s 31 point effort for a 65-63 boys high school basketball victory Saturday night. Konner Knipp-Williams had 20 points and Carson Etter scored 15 for Continental. Dawson Clay finished with 14 points for...
Boys basketball: Elida rallies to beat Shawnee in OT
Elida may not be celebrating a Mercy/Health Tip-Off Classic championship but the Bulldogs are just as happy after coming away with a thrilling comeback, 66-65, overtime win over Shawnee on Saturday. Elida, which at one point was down by 13 points in the third quarter, rallied to tie the game...
Sidney Daily News
Football: New Bremen rallies, defeats LCC 42-34 in state semifinal
WAPAKONETA — New Bremen did what it does best. It ran the ball. Then it ran some more. New Bremen ran for 363 yards in a 42-34 victory over Lima Central Catholic in a Division VII state semifinal on Saturday at Wapakoneta’s Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field. New Bremen...
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
Lima News
Bath picks up win over Paulding
MCCOMB — Perry’s Khaliah Luster scored eight points. For McComb, Cassidy Bryan scored 10 points and Lydia Dehart added nine. Lima Senior boys basketball coach Quincey Simpson will start his weekly basketball lunches at noon Friday, at The Met in downtown Lima. The lunches will be held each...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
Lima News
Lima photographer makes name in Nashville scene
LIMA — A Lima native is making his mark in the country music scene, but not as a musician. Brian Williams, who graduated from Lima Senior High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio, has been hard at work taking professional photos of some of country music’s biggest acts out of Nashville, Tenn.
Lima News
Delphos St. John’s names Hall of Fame Class
DELPHOS — St. John’s High School Alumni Association has announced members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees are Alisha (Anthony) Kagarise, class of 2006, Arts/Athletic Achievement; Claude Bergfeld, class of 1950, Service to St. John’s; David Berelsman, class of 1969, Service to Mankind; and Steven “Stu” Fortener, class of 1986, Professional Achievement.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Giving back to the community is just as beautiful a sight to see as any rose. Rose: To everyone who gave of their time to help at community Thanksgiving dinners in Lima and Wapakoneta. Those who helped prepare and serve food at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and St. Joseph’s Parish Life Center provided not only physical nourishment but emotional and spiritual nourishment, as well.
Lima News
Wapakoneta gears up for Children’s Hometown Holiday festivities
WAPAKONETA — The 16th annual Children’s Hometown Holiday, featuring countless events for children free of charge, will be held in Wapakoneta this weekend. Event organizers have purchased a 14-foot Christmas tree that will be the centerpiece of a lighting ceremony that will kick off the weekend at 6 p.m. Friday at the corner of Main and Perry streets.
Fort Jennings grad is top trooper at Defiance OSP post
DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.
hometownstations.com
N. Jackson St. fire renders home a total loss
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Friday evening house fire seriously damages a home near downtown Lima. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 415 North Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. Flames were shooting from the roof and firefighters were using the ladder truck to battle the fire on the second floor. Firefighters from Lima Stations 2 and 3 were called in to help.
Lima News
Police calls
100 block of East Kobby Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday. 900 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Monday. 500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday. 600 block...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
Lima News
Blanchard Valley dedicates COVID memorial
FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Health System recently unveiled a COVID-19 memorial outside the Donnell Pavilion entrance at Blanchard Valley Hospital. “This memorial is not only important to our health system but also to the community because it is in honor of all those affected by the pandemic,” BVHS President and CEO Myron Lewis said in a statement.
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
Man killed in semi crash with overhead bridge in Lima Wednesday
LIMA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a semi-truck he was driving struck the support of an overpass bridge in Lima just after noon on Wednesday. Thomas Sajna, 50, was driving southbound on I-75 when he went off the left side of the...
