Milwaukee lands one haymaker, snaps Cavaliers’ 4-game win streak: Behind the numbers

Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense flounders in 100-88 loss to Toronto Raptors
TORONTO -- At least Darius Garland didn’t leave Canada with a hideous eye injury this time. That’s about all that went well for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Playing the second game of a back-to-back, against a reloaded team, the short-handed Cavs got bullied by the Toronto Raptors once again, 100-88.
Cavaliers at Raptors: Live updates as Cleveland concludes its three-game road trip
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cavaliers are going for their sixth win in seven games tonight as they take on Toronto in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff to end a three-game road trip. Injured Toronto players Pascal Siakam (adductor strain) and Scottie Barnes (sprained knee) practiced on Sunday and may be close to returning.
Cavaliers doomed by woeful shooting in Toronto: By the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Against Detroit on Sunday, the Cavaliers got good open looks on offense early and their shots simply did not fall. Monday’s fiasco in Toronto had more to do with the Raptors’ defense than anything else. With Toronto suffocating Donovan Mitchell in the second and third...
Fat Cats gone, Junkyard Dogs back: J.B. Bickerstaff’s relentless quest for defense – Terry Pluto’s Cavaliers Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Playing defense in the NBA is demanding, especially because the players are so athletic. Many of them have incredible shooting and scoring skills. It’s also more fun to play offense. Scribbles in my notebook about how the Cavaliers regained their defensive focus:. 1. In their...
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
Cleveland Cavaliers reaffirm belief in Isaac Okoro despite continued offensive struggles
TORONTO -- The main talking point in the Scotiabank Arena visitor’s locker room late Monday night had nothing to do with basketball. It wasn’t about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ uncharacteristically lousy shooting night, iffy road record (now just 7-5 away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) or dubious depth -- an issue that’s becoming more glaring with key rotational players missing extended stretches. It wasn’t about a second consecutive stumble north of the border, which could prove costly toward the end of the season, depending on how the remaining 61 games play out in what is supposed to be a playoff push.
