Effective: 2022-11-29 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natchitoches The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CST. * At 557 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Campti, or 12 miles northwest of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Campti, Allen, Clarence, Powhatan, Black Lake, Grand Ecore, Clear Lake and Creston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO