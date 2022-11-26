ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

USI welcomes back 'Lighting a Tradition Reimagined' event

The University of Southern Indiana is welcoming back its annual Lighting a Tradition Reimagined event. Lighting a Tradition will take place on December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the University Center East. The free event is open to the public. Lighting a Tradition Reimagined returns to the school...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day Out

The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023. Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors. The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more. Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana

If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
FRENCH LICK, IN
14news.com

Community members gather at ‘Sauced’ for free Thanksgiving buffet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the community gathered in the ballroom of ‘Sauced’ to enjoy a free Thanksgiving buffet. This was the sixth year the restaurant has done the event, around 75 volunteers helped organizers out. Local businesses like Mo’s House, Bokeh Lounge and Walton’s among others...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know the creator of a popular Thanksgiving staple is actually from Evansville?. Stove Top Stuffing was created partially by Ruth Siems. Siems was a Home Economics grad from Purdue University. According to the university, Siems worked at General Foods in New York. An article...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hite family holiday tradition continues after tragedy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away

Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new barbecue restaurant in Evansville opened its doors Friday in case you’re still tired of cooking after Thanksgiving. Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ is now open on the corner of Franklin and Second Avenue, serving family meals, sandwiches, plates, and more. The owner, Kenny...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy