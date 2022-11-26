Read full article on original website
USI welcomes back 'Lighting a Tradition Reimagined' event
The University of Southern Indiana is welcoming back its annual Lighting a Tradition Reimagined event. Lighting a Tradition will take place on December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the University Center East. The free event is open to the public. Lighting a Tradition Reimagined returns to the school...
Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day Out
The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023. Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors. The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more. Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day. The...
Exclusive New Club in Downtown Evansville Delays Launch Party Until 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
Community members gather at ‘Sauced’ for free Thanksgiving buffet
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the community gathered in the ballroom of ‘Sauced’ to enjoy a free Thanksgiving buffet. This was the sixth year the restaurant has done the event, around 75 volunteers helped organizers out. Local businesses like Mo’s House, Bokeh Lounge and Walton’s among others...
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Dollar General Shuts Down Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Tristate and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know the creator of a popular Thanksgiving staple is actually from Evansville?. Stove Top Stuffing was created partially by Ruth Siems. Siems was a Home Economics grad from Purdue University. According to the university, Siems worked at General Foods in New York. An article...
Hite family holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a […]
Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away
Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
Huber's, a popular orchard and winery in southern Indiana, now has igloos
(In the player above, check out some of the treats at Huber's) A popular one in southern Indiana is leaning into winter by adding igloos. The giant plastic domes have been all the rage the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as restaurants looked for options to expand dining in the colder months.
New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new barbecue restaurant in Evansville opened its doors Friday in case you’re still tired of cooking after Thanksgiving. Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ is now open on the corner of Franklin and Second Avenue, serving family meals, sandwiches, plates, and more. The owner, Kenny...
Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
Mater Dei avenges last year's loss, beats Andrean for 2-A State Title
Mater Dei avenges last year's loss, beats Andrean 20-10 for 2-A State Title. Mater Dei Wildcats win Indiana 2A football state title, defeating Andrean 20-10 Evansville's Mater Dei Wildcats secured a state championship football title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday.
