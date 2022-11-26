Winterfest kicks off for the holiday season

Fifteen years of Winterfest kicked off Friday. Tulsa’s favorite winter tradition is back with new sights and sounds and a giant tree.

For 15 years, the giant Winterfest sign has lit up downtown Tulsa to kick off the Christmas season. And day one was filled with families and friends hitting the ice, listening to the music, and watching the tree lighting.

“It’s just a fun, family and friend entertainment where people can come out and ice skate, we have a food truck, we have live entertainment every weekend. And it’s just a fun night to experience with friends and family and bond and experience the Christmas culture,” said Victoria Pittman with the BOK.

For Maicee Dean and her family, it’s their first Winterfest experience.

“First time at Winterfest? Yes and I’m really excited,” said Dean.

And while Dean said she came for the ice skating, she said she’s not too confident in her skills.

“I think I’m just gonna fall, a lot,” said Dean.

Another family, visiting from Texas said they had to come to try out the ice rink too.

“What are you doing here today? Ice skating of course,” said Grace Wiseman.

The Wisemans said they were so excited, they showed up two hours early.

“It’s great, it’s so nice, all this space to skate around and enjoy. We got to talk to the band before they started playing. We’re having a great time. We went out on the ice and it’s better than we had hoped,” said the Wisemans.

But if the ice skating, live music, or food trucks aren’t your thing, a brand new Christmas tree made its Winterfest debut Friday night. Standing at 50 feet tall, 40 thousand led lights, animations and music, it’s the tallest tree in Tulsa.

Now that it’s officially Christmas time here in Tulsa and Winterfest is open until January 8 th , you’ve still got plenty of time to get those grinches out and stir up some holiday spirit. You can find ticket and time information on their website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --