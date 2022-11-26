Read full article on original website
Exclusive: South Korea’s Yoon Warns of Unprecedented Response to North Korea Nuclear Test, Calls on China to Do More
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned of an unprecedented joint response with allies if North Korea goes ahead with a nuclear test, and urged China to help dissuade the North from pursuing banned development of nuclear weapons and missiles. In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters on Monday,...
U.S. Calls for the Release of Cambodian Labor Activist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned by Cambodia's arrest of union leader Chhim Sithar and called for her release and that of other detained trade unionists. The State Department said Sithar, whose union has been in a year-long dispute with the NagaWorld casino,...
Brazil's Lula Courts U.K., U.S. to Join Amazon Rainforest Protection Fund
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is asking Britain, France, the United States and others to donate to an international fund to protect the Amazon rainforest, a bulwark against climate change, Lula advisers said on Tuesday. Lula's team has also approached Switzerland and Canada about contributing, the...
NASA cancels greenhouse gas monitoring satellite due to cost
NASA is canceling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated.
U.S. Judges Leery of Fired Amazon Organizer's Race Bias Claims
(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday seemed unlikely to revive claims that Amazon.com Inc fired New York warehouse worker Christian Smalls, a pivotal figure in a campaign to unionize the company's workforce, because of his race. A three-judge 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Manhattan suggested...
New England Senators Seek Help to Avoid Energy Disruptions
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Senators from Connecticut, Vermont and Maine called on the Biden administration Tuesday to bring together federal, state and regional officials to find ways to prevent possible energy disruptions this winter across New England. The senators, three Democrats and two independents, said the region is heavily...
Stowaways on Tanker From Nigeria Set for Deportation From Spain
LAS PALMAS (Reuters) -Two of three stowaways who were rescued in Spain's Canary Islands after enduring 11 days on the rudder of a fuel tanker from Nigeria have been returned to the ship with the aim of deporting them. The third person, who suffered hypothermia and dehydration during the voyage,...
China to Increase Nuclear Warheads to 1,500, Pentagon Warns
WASHINGTON (AP) — China is expanding its nuclear force and is on pace to nearly quadruple the number of warheads it has by 2035, rapidly closing its gap with the United States, the Pentagon said in a report released Tuesday. The report builds on the military’s warning last year...
