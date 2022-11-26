ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha metro residents get in the holiday spirit at Village Pointe

By Alex Whitney
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3qyZ_0jNzr8vg00

Now that we have made it past Thanksgiving folks are wasting no time getting into the Christmas spirit and enjoying the things that make this time of year special.

"Food, music, and lots of love," said Mehran, an Omaha resident who attended this year's Village Pointe Christmas Parade.

At Village Pointe, the Christmas spirit helped motivate thousands of Black Friday shoppers to step out of their stores and gather around the mall's gigantic Christmas tree, which stands over 40 feet tall and weighs over 6000 pounds.

"We have gone to events like this from time to time over the year but the weather has really cooperated this year making it easier to get out and about," said Andrea, another attendee at Friday's parade.

As the night went on the holiday revelers were treated to a performance of Christmas Carols by the Peppermint Elves as well as a parade of Christmas characters featuring the Arlington High School marching band.

"I love the festivities, I love the lights and music around. It's fun," said Mehran.

It wouldn't be a Christmas parade without an appearance by Father Christmas himself.

After singing a few Christmas Carols, and congratulating the Huskers on their big win, Santa helped count the crowd down to the parade's impressive finale.

The display of lights helped bring the holiday spirit out of the crowd and even motivated a few folks to consider their own career in bringing Christmas cheer.

"My wife was mentioning I should go get a Santa suit and be Santa for a season, id love to do that," said Mehran.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
omahamagazine.com

Status: Pre-Loved Luxury Handbags: FACES of Omaha 2022

Christi Ballard’s passion for designer luxury handbags began in high school, later spurring a side hustle in the online resale market while working a corporate job. In May 2020, she officially started her business, naming it Status: Pre-Loved Luxury Handbags. Her Omaha customers were thrilled at the opening of her Aksarben Village boutique one year later.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center's Ice Rink opens Dec. 3

News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice-skating rink will be open this season from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. The rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business

When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
LINCOLN, NE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lincoln, NE

The city of Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska and the seat of Lancaster County. Before it became a full-fledged city, Lincoln was called the village of Lancaster back in 1859. Despite being only the second largest city in Nebraska, Lincoln was picked as the capital of the state because...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Cold Front To Bring Weather Change

Monday's weather in the Omaha/Council Bluffs region will be nice for late November as we push into the Christmas-New Year's Holiday Season, but a change is coming during this Fall weather transitional period, according to forecasters at the Omaha office of the National Weather Service. They say northeast Nebraska will...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Weather Leads To OPPD Outages

The Omaha Public Power District reports crews are out in the elements working on outages in the service area caused by high winds and a wintry mix as a cold front has moved through eastern and southeast Nebraska. The OPPD outage map shows Sarpy and Cass Counties have had the...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy