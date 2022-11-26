PIAA state football playoffs: Executive Education’s impressive season ends with 35-17 loss to Trinity

Executive Education Academy's Darmel Lopez April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Executive Education Academy’s season came to end with a 35-17 loss to host Trinity on Friday night in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals in Camp Hill.

Trinity started out strong, scoring on the first play of the game as Messiah Mickens ran the ball 48 yards for a touchdown.

Executive Education answered by scoring on Emery Plummer’s 17-yard touchdown catch. Executive faked the extra point and convert it to take an 8-7 lead.

Damien Lopez then found Jyhmick Roman for a 17-yard score to extend the lead to 15-7.

However, Trinity answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Trey Weiand from Caleb Wray, and the Shamrocks trailed 15-14 at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Trinity ran a reverse to Cole Cappawana, which resulted in a 40-yard score and gave Trinity a 22-15 lead.

Executive was driving in the third, but Trinity jumped a deep crossing route and returned it into the red zone. It only took two plays for the Shamrocks’ Christian Joy to score on a 16-yard run to extend the lead to 28-15.

Trinity was driving to score again, but the Executive defense made a huge stop in the red zone and picked off a pass to get the ball back. The score remained 28-15 at the end of the third quarter, but Executive Education was driving. The Raptors drove down the field in the fourth quarter and was inside the red zone looking to close the gap. However, they ran a one-on-one whip route to the field side, and it was easily picked off by Amir Way for a 97-yard pick-six to put Trinity up 35-15.

The Raptors blocked a Trinity punt late in the game that resulted in a safety, but the pick-six was too much to overcome, and Executive’s impressive season ended.

The Raptors had advanced in the PIAA tournament with a 42-15 win over Lakeland last week.

