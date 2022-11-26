ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

PIAA state football playoffs: Executive Education’s impressive season ends with 35-17 loss to Trinity

By Jeremy Klump, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCPBm_0jNzqyPU00
Executive Education Academy's Darmel Lopez April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Executive Education Academy’s season came to end with a 35-17 loss to host Trinity on Friday night in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals in Camp Hill.

Trinity started out strong, scoring on the first play of the game as Messiah Mickens ran the ball 48 yards for a touchdown.

Executive Education answered by scoring on Emery Plummer’s 17-yard touchdown catch. Executive faked the extra point and convert it to take an 8-7 lead.

Damien Lopez then found Jyhmick Roman for a 17-yard score to extend the lead to 15-7.

However, Trinity answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Trey Weiand from Caleb Wray, and the Shamrocks trailed 15-14 at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Trinity ran a reverse to Cole Cappawana, which resulted in a 40-yard score and gave Trinity a 22-15 lead.

Executive was driving in the third, but Trinity jumped a deep crossing route and returned it into the red zone. It only took two plays for the Shamrocks’ Christian Joy to score on a 16-yard run to extend the lead to 28-15.

Trinity was driving to score again, but the Executive defense made a huge stop in the red zone and picked off a pass to get the ball back. The score remained 28-15 at the end of the third quarter, but Executive Education was driving. The Raptors drove down the field in the fourth quarter and was inside the red zone looking to close the gap. However, they ran a one-on-one whip route to the field side, and it was easily picked off by Amir Way for a 97-yard pick-six to put Trinity up 35-15.

The Raptors blocked a Trinity punt late in the game that resulted in a safety, but the pick-six was too much to overcome, and Executive’s impressive season ended.

The Raptors had advanced in the PIAA tournament with a 42-15 win over Lakeland last week.

The Morning Call’s Jeremy Klump can be reached at jklump@mcall.com . Follow him on Twitter @NUTTYxPROFESSOR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Game-winning catch propels Steel High to state semifinal

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — There have only a few games where Steel High has found themselves in a back and forth battle. In the PIAA Class 1A state semifinals, the Steamrollers were deadlocked with Northern Lehigh 35-35 with 27 seconds left in the game. Steel High drove down the field and with four seconds remaining, […]
STEELTON, PA
FOX43.com

York native wins first NHRA National Title | Fast Lane

YORK, Pa. — It's always a goal of any driver to win a championship. Well, after 28 years of racing, York’s Andy Anderson finally has a win on the national stage at the NHRA nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We ran right before the pros. There were probably...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (11/26/22)

Craig “Erby” Erbacher, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Lorrane Erbacher. He served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Hornet; was a Freemason and a member of many clubs and organizations; and enjoyed riding motorcycles and had numerous friends and “brothers,” all whom he loved.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene after pedestrian hit in central Pa.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along a West Earl Township road Saturday night. The 500 block of South 7th Street just outside of Akron was cordoned off by police due to the crash that occurred at around 5:15 p.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. The road has two lanes separated by a double-yellow line with shoulders on each side in a residential area.
AKRON, PA
local21news.com

Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Missing person reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WOLF

State Senator John Gordner announces resignation

PA (WOLF) — State Senator John Gorner announced that as of Wednesday, he will be resigning from his position and accepting a new one in the upcoming week. Senator Gordner released the following statement on Monday:. On November 30, 2022, I will have served 30 years in the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

