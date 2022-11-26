Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud May Have Played His Final Game As A Buckeye, Chip Trayanum Carries the Load at Running Back and Penalties Plague Ohio State Again
If Ohio State doesn’t make the College Football Playoff, Saturday’s loss to Michigan may have been C.J. Stroud’s final act as a Buckeye. When Stroud was asked during Saturday’s postgame press conference if he would play in a non-playoff bowl game, Stroud said he would have to think about that.
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson Reveals He Has Been Battling and Playing Through Torn Ligaments and A Broken Bone in His Foot This Season
TreVeyon Henderson didn't perform to the preseason All-American expectations set before him as a sophomore, but that was no fault of his own. Henderson, who broke out for 1,560 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his first year with the program, was hobbled with various ailments in his second year as a Buckeye. On Sunday, he revealed the severity of his injuries that kept him off the field – and limited when he was on it – for most of the season.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan “Got Extremely Lucky” on Apparent Botched Fake Punt by Ohio State
In the aftermath of Saturday’s loss to Michigan, one of the biggest questions Ryan Day received was why Ohio State did not go for it on 4th-and-5 at Michigan’s 43-yard line in the third quarter. Ohio State was trailing 24-20 and in need of a momentum shift, and...
Eleven Warriors
That Team Up North Is Now In Control of the Rivalry, As Michigan Dominates Ohio State And Has the Last Laugh in Columbus
This past weekend can be summarized in two tweets. Let's (try our very best to) have a good Monday, shall we?... Ehhhhhhhh, who am I kidding? This Monday is going to blow and we know it. Get through it the best you can. IN THE BLOOD. The Ohio State vs....
Eleven Warriors
Garrett Wilson Has Second Two-Touchdown Game, Ezekiel Elliott Feasts on Thanksgiving and Former Buckeye Defenders Make Plays Throughout the NFL
Garrett Wilson has scored four touchdowns in his first season in the NFL. All of them have come in just two games. Wilson had the first big game of his pro career in Week 2 when he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Cleveland Browns. After scoring zero touchdowns in each of the New York Jets’ past eight games, Wilson got back to the end zone twice in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Falls to Fifth in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls
After its home loss to Michigan, Ohio State fell in both major college football polls. The Buckeyes' 45-23 defeat at the hands of the Wolverines sent them tumbling to No. 5 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls. In the AP Top 25 Poll, Ohio State...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Learns Nothing After a Year, Loses Again to Michigan
College football is about change. Teams are either trying very hard to make it happen, to upset the status quo and become something greater than they are, or they're trying to stay on top and prevent said change from occurring. In other words, things can't stay the same forever. And...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Named a Finalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award
In his second year as a starter for Ohio State, C.J. Stroud has a chance to be recognized with several postseason accolades for his collective performances this season. Stroud was named Tuesday as a finalist for the Maxwell Award, presented to the best player in college football, and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Year Award.
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. Named a Finalist for the Biletnikoff Award As One of College Football's Top Receivers
As one of the best receivers in America this season, Marvin Harrison Jr. was named Tuesday as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. The second-year wideout has been dominant for Ohio State this season, collecting 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns through 12 games. With his résumé, Harrison was a clear choice to be one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff, which the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation presents to the best pass catcher at any position in the FBS.
Eleven Warriors
The Game Was Decided by Five Plays, 17 Million People Watched Ohio State Play Michigan and the Buckeyes Can Still Make the CFP
Folks, it's been more than 48 hours since The Game, and I am still puzzled about Ohio State's performance on Saturday. I'm not sure I will ever understand it with certainty, but perhaps more time will do the trick. Time heals all wounds, after all. Let's have a good Tuesday,...
