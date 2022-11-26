ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson Reveals He Has Been Battling and Playing Through Torn Ligaments and A Broken Bone in His Foot This Season

TreVeyon Henderson didn't perform to the preseason All-American expectations set before him as a sophomore, but that was no fault of his own. Henderson, who broke out for 1,560 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his first year with the program, was hobbled with various ailments in his second year as a Buckeye. On Sunday, he revealed the severity of his injuries that kept him off the field – and limited when he was on it – for most of the season.
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Wilson Has Second Two-Touchdown Game, Ezekiel Elliott Feasts on Thanksgiving and Former Buckeye Defenders Make Plays Throughout the NFL

Garrett Wilson has scored four touchdowns in his first season in the NFL. All of them have come in just two games. Wilson had the first big game of his pro career in Week 2 when he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Cleveland Browns. After scoring zero touchdowns in each of the New York Jets’ past eight games, Wilson got back to the end zone twice in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Learns Nothing After a Year, Loses Again to Michigan

College football is about change. Teams are either trying very hard to make it happen, to upset the status quo and become something greater than they are, or they're trying to stay on top and prevent said change from occurring. In other words, things can't stay the same forever. And...
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Named a Finalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award

In his second year as a starter for Ohio State, C.J. Stroud has a chance to be recognized with several postseason accolades for his collective performances this season. Stroud was named Tuesday as a finalist for the Maxwell Award, presented to the best player in college football, and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Year Award.
Eleven Warriors

Marvin Harrison Jr. Named a Finalist for the Biletnikoff Award As One of College Football's Top Receivers

As one of the best receivers in America this season, Marvin Harrison Jr. was named Tuesday as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. The second-year wideout has been dominant for Ohio State this season, collecting 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns through 12 games. With his résumé, Harrison was a clear choice to be one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff, which the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation presents to the best pass catcher at any position in the FBS.
