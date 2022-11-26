Black Friday is “smoother than previous years”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For some families, Black Friday kicks off the holiday season. They wake up bright and early to make sure they get exactly what they want.

“You can see all the smiling faces is all of the retailers a lot of smiling faces? This is the first, real, normal holiday shopping season that we’ve had in three years.” Said Pearlridge general manager David Cianelli.

Shoppers said this year the crowd is steadier and more consistent than other previous Black Fridays, possibly because of early sales.

Cianelli said, “A lot of our shoppers started coming out in early October and are shopping early, and we think that that trend is really going to just continue right through the holiday season.”

Shopper, Kekoa Cutright said he has seen the mall a lot busier in previous years. This year he said he was “able to find a spot within minutes. So that was really great. It’s definitely a lot more smooth than previous years.”

“I would definitely say that the stores that are giving the best gifts, the best prices, the best deals, I think really experiences are really the stores that you see really crowded here right now.” Tiare Lando

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Store owners said this year’s shopping has been an issue because demand has been on the rise; and as far as prices, they have risen slightly. Manager of MiniQ Anime shop at Pearlridge mall said “It’s just harder to get a hold of the hot items and to get them on time. that’s the main thing.”