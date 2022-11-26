ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Black Friday is “smoother than previous years”

By Cheyenne Sibley
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6p8C_0jNzqPiB00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For some families, Black Friday kicks off the holiday season. They wake up bright and early to make sure they get exactly what they want.

“You can see all the smiling faces is all of the retailers a lot of smiling faces? This is the first, real, normal holiday shopping season that we’ve had in three years.” Said Pearlridge general manager David Cianelli.

Shoppers said this year the crowd is steadier and more consistent than other previous Black Fridays, possibly because of early sales.

Cianelli said, “A lot of our shoppers started coming out in early October and are shopping early, and we think that that trend is really going to just continue right through the holiday season.”

Shopper, Kekoa Cutright said he has seen the mall a lot busier in previous years. This year he said he was “able to find a spot within minutes. So that was really great. It’s definitely a lot more smooth than previous years.”

“I would definitely say that the stores that are giving the best gifts, the best prices, the best deals, I think really experiences are really the stores that you see really crowded here right now.”

Tiare Lando

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Store owners said this year’s shopping has been an issue because demand has been on the rise; and as far as prices, they have risen slightly. Manager of MiniQ Anime shop at Pearlridge mall said “It’s just harder to get a hold of the hot items and to get them on time. that’s the main thing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Many can be vulnerable on cyber-Monday

Many have gotten comfortable shopping online, especially since the pandemic. But, when it comes to big sales like cyber-Monday, experts say people can be vulnerable while looking for great deals.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Holiday sales continue on small business Saturday

KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii’s holiday shopping spree continues this weekend. Today, it was all about supporting local for small business Saturday, Nov. 26. Kennedy Mullenaux, manager of Sugarcane in Kaimuki, said, “Today is definitely the busiest day of our entire year. This is the day that, like, makes or breaks the rest of the […]
HONOLULU, HI
drifttravel.com

Say No To Snow This Holiday Season at ‘Alohilani Resort

Celebrate the holidays and Say No to Snow at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach this December with only-in-Hawaii events and festive offerings, including daily Scuba Claus sightings in the 280,000-gallon Oceanarium, indulgent seafood towers with flights of bubbly, special holiday menus and an over-the-top holiday speakeasy. Are you working on...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Staying healthy while enjoying holiday gatherings

There is nothing like spending quality time with loved ones with holidays usually the time when many families make those plans to visit one another, but doctors share a reminder to keep some of the best practices learned during the pandemic in mind.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
notquitenigella.com

Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies

Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

High surf closes Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you made reservations to enter Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 26 you will be getting refund in a couple of days for that. According to the City, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to high surf that day. However, the upper viewing areas had remained open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Humid and wet weather on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected tonight and Sunday, but skies will become increasingly cloudy as high clouds thicken. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin late Sunday, then continue for several days. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, bringing […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Can’t Miss: Honolulu City Lights

For many local families, it’s not the end of Thanksgiving or Mariah Carey songs at the mall that herald Christmas—it’s the arrival of Shaka Santa and Tūtū Mele at Honolulu Hale. There’s a lot going on this year with the Honolulu City Lights, so we put together everything you need to know, from where to go for yummy food to when to bring the keiki to meet Santa.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy