ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Injury Report For Pacers-L.A.

After spending their last week on the road, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking mostly healthy ahead of their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they will do battle with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers who are not being considered as trade candidates for L.A. this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Best chance for Duke product to win NBA MVP

No former Duke basketball player has ever won an NBA MVP race. That statement might not be true much longer. Roughly a quarter of the way through the season, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who went No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft after his one-and-done Blue Devil campaign, trails only Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic on NBA.com's Kia MVP Ladder.
Tri-City Herald

Marcus Smart’s Improvement As A Playmaker Has Made Boston Celtics More Dynamic

View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Boston Celtics stars but Marcus Smartbut is arguably the anchor for the team. Known for his defense, he is developing as a playmaker this season. Smart already has five double-digit assist games, matching last year's total with 61 games remaining. His seven assists a game rank eighth in league.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Chemistry Between Bam Adebayo And Tyler Herro At An All-Time High

View the original article to see embedded media. They often choose to share the postgame interview podium when both have solid performances. Miami Heat starters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who both played at Kentucky, were already close before the season began. This year, they've gotten even closer. It's played...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

What is Wrong with the Atlanta Hawks?

The Atlanta Hawks have blown double-digit leads in the last three games, resulting in a three-game losing streak. Atlanta's offense has lacked creativity and been stale at times, reminding Hawks fans of last year’s struggles. Of course, the organization made significant changes over the summer. Landry Fields and Travis...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy