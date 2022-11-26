Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
3 takeaways from the Indiana Pacers stunning win over the Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers trailed the Los Angeles Lakers by 17 points with 9:30 to go in the fourth quarter of their game on Monday night. It was 101-84 after a strong start to the final frame from LA, and the Pacers were struggling to put the ball in the basket.
Lakers News: Injury Report For Pacers-L.A.
After spending their last week on the road, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking mostly healthy ahead of their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they will do battle with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers who are not being considered as trade candidates for L.A. this season.
Best chance for Duke product to win NBA MVP
No former Duke basketball player has ever won an NBA MVP race. That statement might not be true much longer. Roughly a quarter of the way through the season, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who went No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft after his one-and-done Blue Devil campaign, trails only Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic on NBA.com's Kia MVP Ladder.
Slow Starts Digging Thunder Familiar Hole Over the First Month of Games
Oklahoma City has been on both sides of down-to-the-wire games over the first 20 games of the season. Until Saturday night’s ugly showing in Houston, the Thunder had done a solid job of staying competitive in nearly every game on the schedule. If it weren’t for the team’s first...
Marcus Smart’s Improvement As A Playmaker Has Made Boston Celtics More Dynamic
View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Boston Celtics stars but Marcus Smartbut is arguably the anchor for the team. Known for his defense, he is developing as a playmaker this season. Smart already has five double-digit assist games, matching last year's total with 61 games remaining. His seven assists a game rank eighth in league.
Chemistry Between Bam Adebayo And Tyler Herro At An All-Time High
View the original article to see embedded media. They often choose to share the postgame interview podium when both have solid performances. Miami Heat starters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who both played at Kentucky, were already close before the season began. This year, they've gotten even closer. It's played...
What is Wrong with the Atlanta Hawks?
The Atlanta Hawks have blown double-digit leads in the last three games, resulting in a three-game losing streak. Atlanta's offense has lacked creativity and been stale at times, reminding Hawks fans of last year’s struggles. Of course, the organization made significant changes over the summer. Landry Fields and Travis...
