Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga avoids upset against Xavier, places third in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finished its weekend in Portland with a win against Xavier. The Zags competed in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, losing to future tournament champion Purdue in the semifinal round. Purdue beat Duke in the championship game. The Zags got third place in the tournament with Sunday’s win. The Zags...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

More snow showers tonight and a colder Monday – Matt

Light snow will move across the area overnight, leading to light accumulations across the Palouse, L-C Valley, Silver Valley, and Spokane-Coeur d’Alene areas. This is just one of a few snow events we are watching in the week ahead. Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY because of the potential...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA

Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians

As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
WASHINGTON STATE
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man pleads guilty to murdering mother

SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Keep your family safe from the risks of lithium-ion batteries

SPOKANE, Wash. — As we head into the holiday season, a time of giving gifts of all kinds — electronic toys, tools and gadgets — the Spokane Fire Department is educating us on the risks that come with the newest innovations. You’ve probably seen videos online (like this one) of phones and other electronic devices combusting. Those explosions are the...
SPOKANE, WA

