Tri-City Herald
Big Ten Title Matchup Gives Purdue Another Opportunity to Knock Off Highly-Ranked Team
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program has earned and come to embrace the moniker of "Spoilermakers" for its FBS record 17 wins over top-five teams when unranked. Three of those victories have come during coach Jeff Brohm's tenure, including two during the 2021 season. By coming out...
Gonzaga avoids upset against Xavier, places third in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finished its weekend in Portland with a win against Xavier. The Zags competed in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, losing to future tournament champion Purdue in the semifinal round. Purdue beat Duke in the championship game. The Zags got third place in the tournament with Sunday’s win. The Zags...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll (11/28/22)
After falling four spots to No. 6 in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team (5-2) tumbled even further in the latest rankings released Monday. The Zags dropped to No. 14 following a 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland,...
KHQ Right Now
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
KREM
Spokane Snowstorm: Updated snow totals & timing of Wednesday's storm
A major snowstorm is expected in Washington and Idaho on Wednesday. The Spokane area could get up to a foot of snow. Here is the timing of snow and expected totals.
KXLY
More snow showers tonight and a colder Monday – Matt
Light snow will move across the area overnight, leading to light accumulations across the Palouse, L-C Valley, Silver Valley, and Spokane-Coeur d’Alene areas. This is just one of a few snow events we are watching in the week ahead. Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY because of the potential...
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
birchrestaurant.com
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians
As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
'Please come to Spokane': Spokane sheriff issues invitation to governor
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has invited Gov. Jay Inslee to eastern Washington for a meeting with local government leaders; Knezovich wants a productive conversation on how to quickly and efficiently disband a large homeless camp on state land. “Governor, I’m asking you: Please come...
Idaho murders: Key details we know and what we don't in investigation of student killings
It has been two weeks since four college students were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, yet no suspect has been identified, leaving law enforcement puzzled over the murders.
Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
KREM
Hundreds of shoppers line up at Post Falls Cabela's for Black Friday
KREM 2 News was there as doors opened at Cabela's in Post Falls, Idaho. Hundreds of shoppers were in line already, waiting to get in.
KHQ Right Now
Car splits in half after crash and sends 1 to trauma center with serious injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is responding to a crash on E 29th Ave and S Southeast Blvd that sent one person to the SHMC trauma center with serious injuries, non life-threatening injuries. Officers observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed when they swerved and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
One killed in car crash on Trent just east of Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on Trent Avenue Saturday afternoon. There were five total people involved in the crash. Four people were in a silver truck and one person was in a white SUV. The cause of the crash is under investigation EB Trent will be closed as crews investigate the area....
FOX 28 Spokane
750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
Keep your family safe from the risks of lithium-ion batteries
SPOKANE, Wash. — As we head into the holiday season, a time of giving gifts of all kinds — electronic toys, tools and gadgets — the Spokane Fire Department is educating us on the risks that come with the newest innovations. You’ve probably seen videos online (like this one) of phones and other electronic devices combusting. Those explosions are the...
