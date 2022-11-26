GAME OF THE WEEK: Carthage defeats Gilmer in Round 3 of 4A DII playoffs

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — The Carthage Bulldogs remain undefeated for the 2022 season after their Friday night win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.

The final score was: 28-7.

Next week, the Bulldogs will go on to play Pleasant Grove.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.