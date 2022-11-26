GAME OF THE WEEK: Carthage defeats Gilmer in Round 3 of 4A DII playoffs
LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — The Carthage Bulldogs remain undefeated for the 2022 season after their Friday night win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.Longview Lobos headed to Round 4 of playoffs after 51-7 win over Port Arthur Memorial
The final score was: 28-7.
Next week, the Bulldogs will go on to play Pleasant Grove.
