ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

GAME OF THE WEEK: Carthage defeats Gilmer in Round 3 of 4A DII playoffs

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2PL8_0jNzpxUY00

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — The Carthage Bulldogs remain undefeated for the 2022 season after their Friday night win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.

Longview Lobos headed to Round 4 of playoffs after 51-7 win over Port Arthur Memorial

The final score was: 28-7.

Next week, the Bulldogs will go on to play Pleasant Grove.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Gives matching up to $75,000 for Giving Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Tyler Gives event from the United Way of Smith County is matching up to $75,000 in donations that will be distributed to 28 different local organizations supporting East Texas. “All of the participating agencies have been vetted, and a group of dedicated volunteers have spent countless hours reviewing financials, […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas

Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Winnsboro ISD ‘meat lab’ set to open in 2023

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Winnsboro ISD School Board approved a quote to begin construction the WISD meat lab in their November meeting. The new facility is set to cost $3,484,291, which was quoted by C.R. Crawford Construction, according to WISD. Once construction is complete, WISD will start offering meat processing classes in the “state-of-the-art […]
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans talk Black Friday deals

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Cathy Carter from Whitehouse usually doesn’t shop for Black Friday sales. “I avoid it like the plague usually because I figure there’s this huge crowds, and I’m not that big of a shopper anyways, I have to be drawn out for something I really think I want,” said Cathy Carter, a Black […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill ISD mourns elementary student who died in wreck

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Tuesday they are mourning the death of a Wise Elementary student who died in a wreck over Thanksgiving break. In a message to the district, Superintendent Lamond Dean said Daniela Nevaeh Ramirez was involved in a crash and “with tremendous sadness” informed the district of her […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Small Business Saturday comes to East Texas

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The day after Black Friday is Small Business Saturday. It’s an opportunity for East Texans to support local businesses. You’ll find some of the only hand roped peppermint candy left in the country at Lindale Candy Company. “We put the stripes on by hand, no two batches ever look the same,” […]
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

15-year-old wins 2022 Lindale Turkey Trot 5k

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – 15-year-old Kason Miles won the 2022 Lindale Turkey Trot 5k on Thursday Nov. 24. Miles ran the 5 kilometer race in 17 minutes and 20 seconds which makes his overall pace five minutes and 35 seconds per mile. Here’s the times of the top ten competitors: Kason Miles-15-17:20 Luke Pearson-19-17:29 Jordan […]
LINDALE, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Duck from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Duck — from the SPCA of East Texas. Duck is a Terrier-mix with an estimated birth date of Aug. 26, 2022. Duck is one of eight puppies the SPCA of East Texas took in from Smith County Animal Control.
TYLER, TX
q973radio.com

Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport

Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy