Bluff City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johnson City Press

West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic

BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over South Greene at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Georgia pulls away from Bucs with second-half run

ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes and knocked off the Bucs 62-47 in a non-conference game. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge, as ETSU won the meeting last season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU women improve to 6-2

LAS VEGAS — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team won again Sunday, giving the Bucs their best start since the 1996-97 season. Courtney Moore led a balanced ETSU attack with 11 points and the Bucs beat UC San Diego 55-46 in the fifth-place game of the UNLV Thanksgiving tourney.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Neugebauer out as ETSU's offensive coordinator

East Tennessee State’s football team will have a new offensive coordinator after the school announced that Adam Neugebauer is no longer part of the program. The university announced Neugebauer’s departure in a news release on Monday, saying it was a mutual decision. It was not a surprising move, considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled this year while the team finished 3-8.
Johnson City Press

Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5k run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton ice rink opened Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet by 50 feet.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City: Immersive, live nativity returns for second year

A popular event hosted in Boones Creek last year is returning for another year, this December. Boone Trail Baptist Church last year hosted its first live nativity drive through, free to the public, and was overwhelmed with the turnout. Organizers say the event returns this year, with some changes to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU women top Albany in UNLV tourney

LAS VEGAS — Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points, including a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team defeated Albany 48-44 Saturday in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament. After Brown’s free throws put ETSU up 47-44, Kendall Folley made a steal...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wild Blue Yonder will perform at Bonnie Kate on Friday night

ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night, the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group that categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”. The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and Celtic drums.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts

KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 27

Nov. 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported that “Gen. John T. Wilder of Johnson City recently appointed pension agent at Knoxville, was in this city yesterday and was seen by a Times reporter. He stated that the bond of $125,000 had been forwarded to Washington, but that he had not received his commission yet, although the latter would be forthcoming before many weeks.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser

ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton offers extended shopping hours and complementary beverages Friday

ELIZABETHTON — This Friday evening, Downtown Elizabethton will be providing Christmas shoppers with extended hours, special sales, and also offering those shoppers with some delicious beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while they are doing their shopping. The complementary wine will be offered with valid identification at several of the businesses.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Milligan University announces upcoming Advent Market

Milligan University is inviting the community to shop with local vendors this Christmas season at its annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center. “Milligan’s annual Advent Market is such a sweet and unique time that allows...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

