Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Related
Johnson City Press
West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over South Greene at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
wcyb.com
Chilhowie High School not forming varsity girls basketball team for 2022-23 season
(WCYB) — News 5 has learned that Chilhowie High School will not field a varsity girls basketball team for the 2022-2023 season due to low numbers. Chilhowie High School issued the following statement. "We anticipated having both a varsity and JV team this season. However, we ended up having...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport rider captures vintage motocross national championship
Steve Clark beat the best vintage motocross riders from the East Coast, the West Coast and all points in between. The 68-year-old Kingsport resident captured the AHRMA Vintage Open Age Novice national championship over the weekend in Henryetta, Oklahoma.
Johnson City Press
Georgia pulls away from Bucs with second-half run
ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes and knocked off the Bucs 62-47 in a non-conference game. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge, as ETSU won the meeting last season.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women improve to 6-2
LAS VEGAS — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team won again Sunday, giving the Bucs their best start since the 1996-97 season. Courtney Moore led a balanced ETSU attack with 11 points and the Bucs beat UC San Diego 55-46 in the fifth-place game of the UNLV Thanksgiving tourney.
Johnson City Press
Neugebauer out as ETSU's offensive coordinator
East Tennessee State’s football team will have a new offensive coordinator after the school announced that Adam Neugebauer is no longer part of the program. The university announced Neugebauer’s departure in a news release on Monday, saying it was a mutual decision. It was not a surprising move, considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled this year while the team finished 3-8.
Johnson City Press
Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5k run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton ice rink opened Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet by 50 feet.
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop begins at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School Special Education Teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
993thex.com
Johnson City: Immersive, live nativity returns for second year
A popular event hosted in Boones Creek last year is returning for another year, this December. Boone Trail Baptist Church last year hosted its first live nativity drive through, free to the public, and was overwhelmed with the turnout. Organizers say the event returns this year, with some changes to...
Johnson City Press
ETSU women top Albany in UNLV tourney
LAS VEGAS — Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points, including a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team defeated Albany 48-44 Saturday in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament. After Brown’s free throws put ETSU up 47-44, Kendall Folley made a steal...
Johnson City Press
Wild Blue Yonder will perform at Bonnie Kate on Friday night
ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night, the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group that categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”. The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and Celtic drums.
Johnson City Press
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 27
Nov. 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported that “Gen. John T. Wilder of Johnson City recently appointed pension agent at Knoxville, was in this city yesterday and was seen by a Times reporter. He stated that the bond of $125,000 had been forwarded to Washington, but that he had not received his commission yet, although the latter would be forthcoming before many weeks.”
Johnson City Press
East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser
ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton offers extended shopping hours and complementary beverages Friday
ELIZABETHTON — This Friday evening, Downtown Elizabethton will be providing Christmas shoppers with extended hours, special sales, and also offering those shoppers with some delicious beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while they are doing their shopping. The complementary wine will be offered with valid identification at several of the businesses.
Johnson City Press
Milligan University announces upcoming Advent Market
Milligan University is inviting the community to shop with local vendors this Christmas season at its annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center. “Milligan’s annual Advent Market is such a sweet and unique time that allows...
Johnson City Press
Where is Ryder? Find the Christmas elf, win a free bus pass
The Kingsport Area Transit Service needs help in finding Ryder the Christmas Elf. The elusive elf could be hiding on a bus, at a shelter or transit stop or he just might be hiding somewhere at the downtown transit station.
Comments / 0