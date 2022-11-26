1st & 10: Week 3 of High School Football playoffs in Acadiana
(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the third week of the High School football playoffs in Acadiana.
First Half1st & 10: Week 2 of High School Football playoffs in Acadiana
Second HalfClose
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
KLFY Daily Digest
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold .
Division I (non-select)
Westgate vs. Neville: 21-10
Southside vs. Zachary : 37-48KLFY’s Athlete of the Week: Ke’Von Johnson
Division II (non-select)
Breaux Bridge vs. North DeSoto : 13-42
North Vermilion vs. West Feliciana : 0-30
Division III (non-select)
Berwick vs. Amite : 14-42
Patterson vs. Union Parish : 14-38
Division IV (non-select)
Basile vs. Haynesville : 7-31LHSAA releases football playoff brackets
Division I (select)
Carencro vs. Warren Easton: 29-26
Division II (select)
St. Thomas More vs. Madison Prep: 56-34
Lafayette Christian vs. De La Salle: 70-49
Teurlings Catholic vs. Archbishop Shaw: 27-21
Division III (select)
Notre Dame vs. Episcopal: 47-0
Division IV (select)
Vermilion Catholic vs. Southen Lab: 17-7
Opelousas Catholic vs. Ascension Catholic : 12-28Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0